With the January transfer window creeping closer and closer to the deadline, Arsenal are now reportedly facing the threat of losing one of Mikel Arteta's most versatile players.

Arsenal transfer news

Still six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have also played a game less, Arsenal have just over a week to turn towards the transfer window in an attempt to bridge that gap.

On that front, several names have been mentioned in recent weeks with Benjamin Sesko once again among those. The RB Leipzig forward is once again enjoying an excellent season in the Bundesliga whilst Arsenal's attack has looked blunter than ever with Kai Havertz often asked to lead the line. He's not the only forward target who's threatened to steal the headlines, however.

The Gunners have also been linked with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in what would certainly sharpen their frontline. The Swede has been the main man yet again for Eddie Howe - scoring 19 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Before those at The Emirates can even think about splashing the cash though, they may need to clear out any remaining deadwood in Arteta's side, including one versatile ace.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Atletico Madrid are now in "serious talks" to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, who value their defender at €20m (£17m) plus add-ons this month.

The La Liga and Champions League giants are reportedly open to a permanent deal or loan move with an obligation to buy whilst Zinchenko, himself, is keen to leave Arsenal.

Alas, with injuries coming thick and fast in North London, it must be said that showing the door to such a versatile player may well be a decision that Arsenal live to regret.

Arsenal should keep "perfectionist" Zinchenko this month

Whilst a summer departure is one that would suit all parties, Arsenal cannot afford to show Zinchenko the door as early as this month as injuries continue to pile up at The Emirates. With Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu especially struggling for availability, selling one of the only other left-back options that Arteta has within his squad would not be an intelligent move from the Gunners.

Arteta was previously full of praise for the former Manchester City defender when he arrived at Arsenal in 2022, telling the club website as relayed by Goal: "First of all, his mentality. He’s used to winning - winning is the only thing and winning in the right way.

"He’s a perfectionist and a really demanding boy, I know him so well, and after that he brings qualities that we didn’t have in the squad. He gives us a different option to play within the role in different spaces, and I’m really happy to have him."