Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid have never been a good match. One is an exciting player, who can pull the strings in a frontline full of attacking talent. Meanwhile, the other is moulded by the tactics of Diego Simeone.

There's nothing wrong with that, either. Simeone is one of the best managers in world football. But, there's a reason that the likes of Diego Costa have thrived where Felix and others have failed. It takes a certain player, perhaps those rougher round the edges, more aggressive, to really suit the system built by the Argentine. And, well, that has never been Felix.

The former Benfica forward is a far tidier player, far more elegant than, say, Costa. He has never been a forward who can feed off scraps in a more conservative approach, hence why he perhaps should have steered clear of Atletico in the first place.

After an average loan spell at Chelsea, though, it looks like Felix and Simeone are set to finally part ways this summer.

How old is Joao Felix?

Still only 23 years old, Felix is reportedly ready for the next step in his career. Indeed, he wants to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Atletico willing to sell the forward, but only for an £85m fee after they initially splashed out £113m on him back in 2019, according to The Daily Mail.

A move to the French capital may have been identified as a potential option due to the uncertain future of Kylian Mbappe, who has just one year remaining on his current contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have told the star forward that he needs to either sign a new contract or leave this summer, rather than depart for free in a year.

Given Lionel Messi's departure, combined with added uncertainty over Neymar's future, too, the Ligue 1 outfit could yet look towards the likes of Felix to add some much-needed firepower this summer.

After all, what better way to replace one of the most expensive players of all time, than with one of the most expensive players of all time?

Why was Joao Felix stripped of the number 7 shirt?

In the biggest hint yet that Felix could be on the move this summer, Atletico have stripped the Portugal international of his number seven shirt, handing it back to Antoine Griezmann – as seen in this latest video shared on their Twitter account.

According to Relevo, too, Simeone and Felix no longer want to work together, giving the La Liga side quite the situation to work out. Given their reported price tag of £85m, though, it remains to be seen whether or not a top club comes in for the want-away forward.

Speaking about the forward at the end of last season, Simeone said: "Bids for Joao Felix? We've to see if the proposal will be good financially for the club, that is crucial. Spanish clubs? Same."

If this is to be the end of the forward's time in Spain, he will not look back on it with the greatest fondness, having found the back of the net just 34 times, and recording just 18 assists in 131 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Wherever he ends up next, Felix will hope to finally get his career back on track.

