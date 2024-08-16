And just like that, the Premier League is back, and while every team has something to play for, that feels especially true for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a generally positive first campaign under Ange Postecoglou last year, but following a disappointing end to the campaign that saw them slip out of the Champions League places, they need to ensure they go one better in 2024/25.

Fortunately, Daniel Levy and Co have done their jobs this summer with the captures of Archie Gray, Yang Min-Hyeok, and most importantly, Dominic Solanke.

The talented number nine could be a real game-changer for the North Londoners this summer. However, it appears he won't be the only attacking addition this summer, with reports now linking another forward who outscored the Englishman with a move to the club.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from France, Tottenham are 'very interested' in signing LOSC Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David this summer.

Interestingly, while the report itself seems to believe the 24-year-old will remain in the North of France this year, the message from LOSC's president, Olivier Letang, is far less certain, with him saying: "I'm not going to make promises today that I can't keep."

There have been other stories in the last week or so corroborating the North Londoners' desire to bring the former Gent ace to N17, and a separate report from Football Insider towards the end of last month confirmed that talks had been held and that the player could be available for as little as £20m, likely due to his contract expiring next year.

In all, this looks like a transfer that could go either way at the moment, but at the price reported, bringing in another quality attacker who outscored Solanke last season is a no-brainer.

Why David would be an excellent signing

Fundamentally, there is one primary reason why Tottenham should be looking to sign David this summer: he scores goals, and plenty of them at that.

For example, in 47 appearances last season, the "mind-blowing" poacher, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored a whopping 26 goals and provided nine assists to boot, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.34 games.

In contrast, Solanke, who enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances for the Cherries, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.68 games.

Now, we aren't saying that the Canadian international would come into the team and displace the Englishman as Postecoglou's starting striker. That seems incredibly unlikely given his £65m price tag, but he would be an exceptional second choice, and with the number of games teams have to play nowadays, he'd still get plenty of game time.

If some of you are still not convinced by his performances last season, then you only need to look back at his club record between 20/21 and 23/24, as in that period, he was outrageously consistent, scoring 84 goals and providing 18 assists in 183 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.79 games.

Jonathan David's recent club career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 48 48 40 47 Goals 13 19 26 26 Assists 5 0 4 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 0.39 0.75 0.74 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Such a record makes it hard to disagree with journalist Tony Marinaro's description of the 54-capped international as "one of the best strikers in the world."

Lastly, according to Understat, he hasn't underperformed his expected goals figure in the league by more than 1.25 in the last four years, suggesting that when he's presented with a good chance, you can be confident that he'll usually put it away.

Ultimately, Solanke looks set to be Spurs' main number nine next season, but with David supposedly available for just £20m, not signing him feels like an own goal, as he'd bring so much quality attacking depth to Postecoglou's squad.