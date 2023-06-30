Arsenal seem to be planning ahead despite being embroiled in numerous current transfer sagas, as one report is detailing...

What's the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal?

Whilst Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz have been well-documented targets of Edu's, this latest suggestion comes courtesy of Football Transfers, and poses that should the Gunners fail to secure a deal for Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, they will then turn their attention to a Real Madrid star.

Given the wealth of talent the Spanish giants boast in the engine room, having added Jude Bellingham to the fold this summer too, a slight chance has emerged that suggests they could sanction the exit of one of their stars.

Journalist Stefan Bienkowski even sought to poke fun at the untold midfield riches at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal, noting: "Real Madrid already have three potentially world-class midfielders in Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni. And yet… they reportedly want another 3-4."

It seems like the north London outfit will test the waters for Aurelien Tchouameni depending on how their business progresses, given they are long-term admirers of the France international. However, it is also noted that Florentino Perez will accept no less than the €100m (£86m) they paid to tempt him from AS Monaco last summer.

How good is Aurelien Tchouameni?

Although the 23-year-old has not enjoyed the most outstanding debut season in Spain, he has still integrated well at his new club and built a solid foundation for future success in the famous White and Gold.

After all, his 7.13 average rating is largely underpinned through his defensive excellence, with 1.5 interceptions, 1.9 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game a fine return despite playing for a side dominating possession, via Sofascore.

For comparison, that rating would still have made him the fourth-best performer for Mikel Arteta's title challengers last season while only man made more tackles per match; Thomas Partey (2.1)

However, should it conspire that Arsenal do end up bringing him to the Emirates, it is almost certain that this young midfield general would strike up a formidable partnership with Rice, who is closing in on his move.

The 43-cap England international has recently begun adding creativity to his game to make him a more well-rounded force, and it is this additional attacking impetus which suggests he would pair well with the £207k-per-week French star.

Not to mention that the latter, who stands at 6 foot 2, also ranks in the top 1% for interceptions and the top 11% aerials won per 90 when compared to other midfielders across Europe. His dominance would afford further space to the ever-improving Hammers star. It's no surprise that journalist Abhimanyu Bose has branded him a "beast" in the past.

In the Premier League last term, the West Ham United captain mustered six goal contributions alongside his 88% pass accuracy and one key pass per game, via Sofascore. With the added defensive security and youthful energy that Tchouameni would bring, plus the vastly superior squad the Englishman is set to join, the 24-year-old could propel these figures even higher.

To potentially go from the ageing partnership of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to this young, exciting pairing in just one window, could prove to be Arteta's biggest success thus far as manager of this famous club. The combinations these two could bring would mark a frightening prospect for the rest of the division.