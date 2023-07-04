Arsenal are seemingly far from finished spending big this window, with another huge target having now emerged...

What's the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal?

Reports coming out of Spain are the latest to suggest that the Gunners are now bidding for another midfield general.

Despite slowly progressing over a £105m deal to sign Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta is wasting no time in securing the perfect man to partner the West Ham United captain.

It is noted that an astronomical €90m (£77m) bid has been lodged for Aurelien Tchouameni, although Real Madrid still view the French international as untouchable.

Such a mouth-watering fee though has caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti, but it will likely take an even more sizable offer to tempt them to sell and him to leave the Spanish capital after just one year.

How good is Aurelien Tchouameni?

Whilst many might have assumed that the acquisition of Rice would inject some added defensive impetus into the engine room, it now could be argued that this fresh update suggests the England international will instead be relied on to create more than was first imagined.

That comes at a good time, considering he is coming off the back of a term where he notched six goal contributions and maintained one key pass per game in the Premier League for the Irons, via Sofascore.

Tchouameni boasts a plethora of starring qualities himself, but has earned particular fame for his work breaking up the play and setting away counterattacks.

If he was to be likened to anyone in world football, his calmness and ability to both dictate and break up play do draw comparisons with Manchester City's Rodri. FBref supplements this with his inclusion on the former AS Monaco star's 'similar players' list.

Arteta has not been afraid of mimicking Pep Guardiola's tactical ideals or personnel decisions in the past either, lending to this theory.

Last year the Spain international was instrumental in their treble-winning success, even scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory over Inter Milan. His presence at the base of their midfield was imperative in the control they exerted in almost every game they played.

Meanwhile, in the league he maintained an average rating of 7.32, buoyed by his 91% pass accuracy, 1.2 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore. The foremost figure actually saw him rated as the ninth-best player in the whole division.

Although playtime has been hard to come by for Tchouameni in Madrid, he still has showcased the class which has led to a great deal of praise. Presenter Joe Flemons even noted: "A future Real Madrid midfield of Aurelién Tchouaméni & Eduardo Camavinga is a frightening prospect. Two sensational talents, already proving their worth at a top level and only getting better."

In La Liga, the 23-year-old would record a 7.13 average rating, also posting a 94% pass accuracy, 1.5 interceptions and 1.9 tackles per game all whilst only averaging 65 minutes per game, via Sofascore.

Despite being four years Rodri's junior, it could be argued that the World Cup finalist has already showcased a level that surpasses the 27-year-old, with room to grow exponentially.

Should Arteta tempt him to join his revolution, it could provide that finishing touch that truly takes them to a level where they can topple the unrelenting Citizens.