It’s been a season to remember for Aston Villa, who have gone from relegation candidates to a side pushing for Europe in just over half a season. The key to Villa’s success has been the introduction of Unai Emery, who took the reins from Steven Gerrard back in October, and the club haven’t looked back since the Spaniard arrived.

In his short time in the Midlands, former keeper Brad Freidel has commended Emery for “putting smiles” on the faces of his players, when speaking to BBC, who have found their form in a system specialised by the four-time Europa League winner.

With European football still a possibility for the Villains with four games remaining, the club are looking towards the summer transfer window, where the 51-year-old will have the chance to put his stamp on the club and progress from this season's success.

The club have reportedly already been eyeing candidates for their potential transfers this summer, one name being 22-year-old Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who the club have moved for before.

What’s the latest on Aston Villa's interest in Emile Smith-Rowe?

Despite Villa’s bid exceeding £30m being rejected in the summer of 2021, the club are reported to still have the young midfielder on their radar, as per reports from football.london.

The London-born Arsenal fan has played for the Gunners since the age of 9, and following the rejection of the Midlands side’s bids, penned a new deal at the club and took the infamous no.10 shirt.

Everything looked set for the 'immensely gifted' midfielder - as described by his club - to kick on and become a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium, but things haven’t gone to plan after suffering repeated injuries and falling short to the talent of Martin Odegaard.

The lack of game time of the youngster has sparked rumours that his time may be coming to an end in north London, having played just 142 minutes this season.

What can Emile Smith-Rowe offer Aston Villa?

Once hailed as “special” by Premier League legend Jamie Carragher (via the Daily Mail) after Arsenal’s victory over Villa back in 2021, Smith-Rowe packs a lot of talent and could usurp Philippe Coutinho as a creative spark in the Villains’ attack.

Things haven’t ticked for the Brazilian flop in the Midlands, which has opened a gap for Emery to strengthen should the 30-year-old fail to step up to the challenge.

The Croydon-born gem ranked higher than the one-time Champions League winner in average pass completion per 90 in the 2021/22 season, ranking in the top 7% of those in the Premier League with 82.9%, compared to Coutinho’s 81.1% - as per FBref. The young midfielder ranked in the top 1% the season before, showing his consistency in dispatching the ball in a critical area.

Arsenal’s no.10, who Emery himself once hailed as "quality," also came out on top in comparison to the Brazilian for non-penalty goals per 90 mins, averaging 0.47 compared to the Villa man’s 0.34. With Coutinho’s lack of form in the Midlands in mind, it could be a perfect opportunity for Emery to link with his former player this summer.

Smith-Rowe has the Spaniard to thank for handing him his debut for the Gunners in the Europa League back in 2018, so could an exciting reunion be on the cards?