Aston Villa are growing in “frustration” in their pursuit of Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo, and a reliable journalist has shared details of the official offer that’s been made.

Is Nicolo Zaniolo leaving Galatasaray?

The Italy international only arrived at the Rams Park Stadium from AS Roma back in February, but having majorly impressed during his 12 starts since putting pen to paper last season, he’s caught the eye of NSWE and Unai Emery in England.

The Super Lig’s attacking midfielder still has another four years to run on his contract as a result of joining Okan Buruk’s side just months ago, but that hasn’t stopped the Villa boss from “working on a deal” for his target, with Monchi already knowing the player having been the man who signed him at Roma.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s opening game of the Premier League season vs Newcastle, Emery was asked whether he was looking to bolster his ranks in the final third, specifically with the addition of the 24-year-old, to which he replied:

“Zaniolo is not a striker. He is versatile. He can play as a striker, a number seven or a number 10 and he is one of those on our list, with the qualities he has, to help us. He is one on the list and there are others."

Are Aston Villa signing Nicolo Zaniolo?

Taking to Twitter X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Aston Villa have now tabled an opening proposal for Zaniolo, but admitted that the board are losing their patience over how long it’s taking Galatasaray to make a decision whether to accept or decline the offer. He wrote:

“EXCL: Aston Villa submitted official bid for Nicolo Zaniolo. €3m loan fee. Salary covered. €20m buy option clause. €7m add-ons up to potential €27m [£23m] package in case Villa will buy Zaniolo. …still waiting for Gala’s final answer, frustration growing.”

How many goals has Nicolo Zaniolo scored?

At Galatasaray last season, Zaniolo managed to clock up six goal contributions (five goals and one assist) in 12 appearances after signing on the dotted line whilst averaging 2.2 shots per league game in the Serie A, the type of form which has previously seen him dubbed a “lethal playmaker” by journalist Zach Lowy.

The Massa native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including in central midfield and everywhere across the frontline alongside his usual role, so he would be a great option for Emery to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Zaniolo has additionally already been successful at the level that the Midlands outfit are trying to get to having won the Europa Conference League back in 2021/22, so for a player who’s already been there and done it, bringing him to the club really is a no-brainer of a decision to make and the board will be hoping that they see their bid accepted in the coming days.