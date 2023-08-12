Aston Villa officials have travelled to Istanbul in an attempt to complete a deal to sign Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, and a new report has revealed an update on the Villans' bid for the Italy international.

If Unai Emery welcomed the 24-year-old through the door this summer, he would become the Spaniard's fourth arrival of the transfer window.

What's the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa?

The Midlands club have sent officials to Istanbul in an attempt to get a deal done to sign Zaniolo this summer, according to Fanatik journalist Yakup Çınar, who reported that the Villans have seen their bid rejected for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen just how much Villa's bid for the Italian was, and how much Galatasaray will demand for their star this summer, but Transfermarkt's current valuation sits at €27m (£23m).

Whilst a deal is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, Emery has commented on Zaniolo, saying, via Fabrizio Romano: “He is one on the list and there are others.

“There could be one or more with the potential to come here. Right now it is not 100 per cent clear who they are."

As the transfer window continues, Zaniolo's future will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Should Aston Villa sign Nicolo Zaniolo?

After losing Emi Buendia to an ACL injury in pre-season, Villa arguably need a midfielder capable of both creating and scoring goals. And Zaniolo certainly looks like he can tick that box - his output of seven goals and four assists last season is certainly impressive.

Meanwhile, the Italian offers a more complete skillset than Buendia, which could result in Emery changing his system ever so slightly, especially with the former Norwich City man facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

According to FBref, when compared last season, the Galatasaray man made more progressive carries, received more progressive passes, and had the same number of successful take-ons as Buendia, implying he is better carrying the ball but not quite as effective at creating chances.

With similar capabilities, Villa could instantly plug the hole left by Buendia's injury, whilst also forming a deadly partnership between the Argentine and Zaniolo upon his return.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

Zaniolo's talent was clear from the start when at Roma, as he did enough to earn the praise of Italian legend Daniele De Rossi, who told the official club website back in 2019: "It’s another small milestone, perhaps not even a small one, that adds to what he is showing game after game and even training session after training session.

“He has an incredible natural physique for someone who is only 19 and also has great technical quality. In my opinion, as perhaps with everyone now, he is already a very good player – and can become a great one.”

With that said, it is clear that if Villa can complete the signing of the Italian this summer, then they'll have themselves a player ready to take the Premier League by storm.

As things stand, reports suggest that negotiations are yet to reach a breakthrough, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on.