Tottenham Hotspur could be set to boost their defence tenfold, by simply making one standout transfer...

What's the latest on Aymeric Laporte to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to The Mirror, that is exactly what Ange Postecoglou plans to do.

With the Australian looking to usher in revolutionary change in north London, removing the weak mentality that has plagued this club for too long, this report seems to suggest that the former Celtic boss views Aymeric Laporte as a key figure in achieving this goal with Tottenham named as an 'interested' party.

As Manchester City seek to both free up a spot and gather funds to sign Josko Gvardiol, the Spain international could be a necessary casualty, with a hefty £60m price tag slapped upon his head.

In an effort to make a marquee signing and show that they are not here to continue their cycle of mediocrity, Daniel Levy may well sanction this switch and bring the out-of-favour colossus to N17.

How good is Aymeric Laporte?

It is a testament to the qualities of Laporte, that Pep Guardiola once branded him "the best left-sided centre-back in the world."

However, with his ever-changing philosophy and the vast squad upheaval the former Barcelona coach often undergoes, it seems the 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order. He made just 12 league appearances last season.

Now would mark the perfect time for a switch, especially given he has essentially completed club football following their recent treble victory.

He could bring this winning mentality to north London, alongside his immense quality, and surely strike up an instant partnership with the returning Destiny Udogie.

Having been signed for £15m under Antonio Conte, the 20-year-old was shipped out on loan to Udinese, where he has excelled. Poised to now fight for a starting spot in the Spurs side, these two on the left side could lock down one-half of Postecoglou's new-look back-line with ease.

After all, Laporte was once an imperative cog for Guardiola, who underpinned plenty of success that came before last term.

He has featured 179 times for the Citizens, with the pinnacle of his career at the Etihad arguably either coming during the 2018/19 season or the 2021/22 season. Given the latter was more recent, it is a far more valuable tool for comparison.

During that campaign, he averaged a 7.12 average rating in the league, where he established himself as one of Europe's best ball-playing defenders. His 95% pass accuracy and 75% dribble success rate serve to emphasise this (via Sofascore), with the former statistic so high that it ranks 6% higher than Spurs' best performer in that field last term.

To combine this with one tackle and 1.8 clearances per game suggests he boasts solidity to boot.

These attributes would help facilitate the front-foot play style of Udogie, who managed seven goal contributions from left-back in Serie A most recently alongside his one key pass recorded per game, via Sofascore. Throughout the Spurs squad, only Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic recorded a higher average last season in this metric of those who were not forwards.

With the "beast" that is Laporte - as dubbed by writer Muhammad Butt - punching high-quality balls into the Italian, who could then bomb forward knowing he has the security of such a solid stalwart behind him, this swoop could immediately fix a left side of defence that has troubled the club in recent years.