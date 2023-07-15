Tottenham Hotspur have certainly started their new reign under Ange Postecoglou with a bang, having already cemented five permanent additions this summer already.

The Australian coach will be far from finished too, and there feels like a renewed sense of belief has flooded over this part of north London, which seemed dead and buried as last season slumped to its miserable conclusion.

Many will hope that the former Celtic boss can emulate and even elevate beyond the levels set by Mauricio Pochettino, and create a new longstanding and sustainable dynasty for years to come.

However, to do that he will need to make more signings than he already has done. He could even take a few notes from the way in which the Argentine began his tenure at White Hart Lane, especially with regard to bolstering his backline.

Last season Spurs shipped 63 goals in the Premier League, making them the sixth-worst defence in the division.

They are crying out for a truly dominant centre-back to solve these frailties, and in Aymeric Laporte, they could have the answer to these prayers.

With strong links persisting throughout this window already, and a startlingly low reported price tag of €30m (£26m), Manchester City might be set to do Spurs the ultimate favour to truly get things underway for Postecoglou.

Is Aymeric Laporte a good player?

Having moved to the Etihad in 2018, the Spain international has largely been a mainstay for Pep Guardiola throughout his tenure. However, just last season saw his influence wane somewhat, as the system shifted and left him with just 11 starts in the league.

That is not to suggest that his quality has declined at all though, as the 2021/22 season saw him enjoy some of his best football since joining the Premier League.

During that campaign, the 29-year-old maintained a 7.12 average rating in the league, which was buoyed by his 95% pass accuracy, one tackle and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Journalist Duncan Castles even lauded him as "one of Manchester City’s few aerially powerful players" back in 2019 too, with fellow writer Bill DiFilippo also branding him a "warrior".

Boasting incredible technical proficiency to pair well with his 6 foot 2 frame, Laporte has all the qualities needed to perhaps emulate the success Jan Vertonghen enjoyed across his eight-year spell in north London.

Joining in 2012, it felt like his career only really kickstarted once Pochettino arrived. However, the former Ajax man - who was once hailed as "dominant" by journalist Henry Winter - would then become one of the division's most outstanding central defenders, silencing strikers and creating from deep.

As a left-footed titan who also stood at 6 foot 2, he would muster 315 appearances for the Lilywhites, the pinnacle of which likely came during the 2016/17 year. There he would record a 7.31 average match rating, with his 85% pass accuracy, 1.3 tackles and seven clearances per game reaffirming his dominance, via Sofascore.

Laporte may be far older than the Belgian was when he first joined, but he could still have that same calming presence with which a solid defensive foundation could be built.

Not to mention his insane winning experience - having claimed the treble last term - which would hopefully aid Postecoglou's mission to shift the mentality and finally bring some long-lasting success to a club that has been starved of it in recent years.