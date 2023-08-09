Arsenal may have won the Community Shield over their rivals Manchester City, but it will take much more than that to keep Pep Guardiola subdued…

Has Josko Gvardiol gone to Manchester City?

Especially given the reinforcements he has already brought in to bolster a treble-winning outfit, capped off by the recent £77m addition of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

As a frightening young star, he is set to take the Premier League by storm, with his pace, power and ball-playing capabilities second to none.

And yet, the Cityzens could still be set to help out Mikel Arteta, should they opt to offset some of that transfer fee by offloading Aymeric Laporte to the Gunners.

With just two years left on his deal at the Etihad, Football Transfers value the Spain international at a reasonable €42.3m (£34m).

How good is Aymeric Laporte?

The 29-year-old titan boasts vast experience at this level and has been a true stalwart for the treble-winning Manchester outfit across his five years at the club.

Since joining for a £57m fee from Athletic Bilbao, the defensive titan has amassed 179 appearances for the Citizens, starring as part of five Premier League title victories, as well as the numerous other domestic honours attained.

Should he bring that winning mentality to the Emirates, along with his top form that was on show not too long ago, he could actually prove to be the catalyst that helps them topple Guardiola’s side.

Especially given the fact that he could actually emulate, or even surpass the talent Gvardiol is set to bring to his new side, as an alternative who shares the same skillset and preferred left foot.

The 21-year-old has already been lauded as one of the greatest in his role, with national team boss Zlatko Dalic branding him the “best central defender in the world”.

FBref helps to emphasise such a claim, as he can be compared directly to others in his position across Europe. He still ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted per 90, the top 18% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

There are few on the planet as comfortable with the ball at his feet as Gvardiol, yet Laporte marks one of them.

He compares similarly against the same group, instead ranking in the top 1% for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries all per 90, via FBref.

This form was no better exemplified during the 2021/22 league season, where he maintained a 7.12 average rating, buoyed by his 15 clean sheets earned, 95% pass accuracy, one tackle and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Journalist Bill DiFilippo even took to Twitter to simply claim: “Laporte is a warrior”.

He is steely, domineering, and most importantly adept at playing out from the back. Also, given he is eight years Gvardiol’s senior, is much more prepared for mounting an instant title charge with his potential new club.

Whilst they are at wildly differing stages of their careers, Arsenal could secure their own version of the left-footed former RB Leipzig star by snatching an out-of-favour ace from under Guardiola’s nose.