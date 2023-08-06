Tottenham Hotspur seem set to complete their defensive revolution, should reports regarding another centre-back acquisition be true...

Is Aymeric Laporte leaving Manchester City?

Having seemingly tied up a deal for Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven, much of the fanbase remains incensed that one signing in that area will not be enough to spark the necessary change from the last campaign.

So, the recent report from The Mirror suggesting that they will capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Aymeric Laporte will likely have supporters excited.

With Manchester City having welcomed Josko Gvardiol this weekend, the Spanish defender has fallen even further down the pecking order after a season where he featured far less than he would have desired.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

As such, the Lilywhites are seeking to save him from his exile, having monitored the £37m-rated stopper for some time now; they clearly retain their interest in prying him from Manchester.

How good is Aymeric Laporte?

To think that someone as talented as the 29-year-old titan is being thrown to the wayside only emphasises the embarrassment of riches at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

He continues to build upon a side already recognised as a superpower, having made history last season with their treble win.

However, it will have remained a frustrating term for Laporte, who only featured 24 times across all competitions. He remained professional throughout, and did aid in their push for unprecedented silverware, but he was not half as influential as he was during the 2021/22 season.

That year saw him maintain a 7.12 average rating in the Premier League, buoyed by his 95% pass accuracy, 15 clean sheets, one tackle and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

This came just a year after Guardiola had suggested there was nobody better in his role, noting:

"For me, when he is fit, he is the best left-sided centre back in the world."

He is the quintessential modern-day centre-back, and yet it could be Spurs who are now set to benefit from his services.

To place such a hulking defensive unit beside their imminent new signing could prove revolutionary, as they arguably boast the perfect complementary physical profiles to thrive in the top-flight. Especially given Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to shore up a backline that shipped 63 goals in the league last campaign, the fifth-most in the division.

After all, Van de Ven was recently lauded by Marcel Schäfer, Wolfsburg’s managing director for sport, for his surprising pace that partners his 6 foot 4 frame.

"Left foot, extreme speed, plays every second. Micky [has performed] consistently very well throughout the season," he said.

With Laporte as the pass master, the Dutch ace could instead progress the ball with that pace and power, given how he ranks in the top 10% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90 when compared to other centre-backs across Europe.

He is a classy, powerful presence, and would likely thrive beside the elegance and authority of the Spain international.

Writer Bill DiFilippo helped outline the steelier side of Laporte's character to supplement his classy ball-playing exploits though, simply writing on Twitter:

"Laporte is a warrior".

To suggest that he is not good enough for the Citizens means little regarding his talent, as many outcasts from Guardiola's squad would likely thrive for most clubs across Europe.

Should Postecoglou be the man to capture him, he could instantly solve Spurs' glaring defensive woes and have a foundation for a fine debut season in north London.