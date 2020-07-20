Somerset Park

Key Information about Somerset Park

Somerset Park is the home ground of Scottish Championship side Ayr United, and it has been since they were founded in 1910.

The historic ground originally opened in 1888, and today Somerset Park has a capacity of just over 10,000, 1,597 of which are seats. Prior to Ayr United, the ground was the home of Ayr FC who merged with Ayr Parkhouse to form Ayr United in 1910.

Somerset Park comprises four famous stands; the Main Stand, Somerset Road End, the North Terrace, and the Railway End which now primarily houses away supporters.

A history of Somerset Park

The original Ayr Football Club commissioned Somerset Park back in 1888 to replace their former home of Beresford Park. This conversation began before a friendly match against Aston Villa as they needed to find an alternative venue as Beresford Park was being used for the famous Ayr Cattle Show at the time. Subsequently, the Beresford Park clubhouse and grandstand were dismantled and reassembled at Somerset Park.

Ayr FC entered the Scottish Football League in 1897, though were never considered as serious contenders to win promotion to the top flight. Ayr Parkhouse also played at Beresford Park and followed in Ayr’s footsteps by joining the Second Division of the league.

Due to both of the clubs struggles to win promotion to the First Division, in 1910, they decided to merge and form a new club – Ayr United as we know them today. Ayr United adopted Somerset Park as their new home ground, despite Beresford Park being used by the club during the First World War.

It was not until ten years after being formed that Ayr would purchase Somerset Park for £2,500, and four years after that the pitch was relaid and they built a brand new Main Stand, as well as erecting a roof over the Railway End Terrace in 1933 which was split into male and female sections. Ayr United recorded a massive record attendance at Somerset Park in September 1969, during a match between Rangers which was witnessed by just over 25,000 spectators.

Floodlights were finally installed one year later which finally meant that Ayr could host night-time fixtures in darker conditions for the first time. The Somerset Road End terrace was covered in 1971, and the Main Stand was redeveloped with a new wing which increased the seating capacity to 1,450. Strangely, Ayr United’s owner during the late 90s/early 00s had a construction company who built new stands for many Scottish clubs, though Somerset Park was not developed and this prevented Ayr from being promoted to the Scottish Premier League.

Tickets to Watch Ayr United at Somerset Park

Adult single matchday tickets are priced at £18, concessions at £12, and under-18s at just £6. Season tickets for adults priced at around £260 per season and £130 for half a season, whereas concession season tickets are priced at £160, and children from £40-55.

