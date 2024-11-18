Arsenal have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, failing to find the net in three of their last seven games in all competitions.

"The lack of goals is a concern because you need goals to win games and be consistent," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month.

"That’s the only thing that people are going to judge. You can overrun the opponent, you can outperform the opponent in every single way. [But] it’s about whether you scored a goal," he explained. "That’s the problem. The problem has to be resolved by scoring more goals than the opponents."

To solve that issue, Arteta and the powers that be, namely stand-in sporting director Jason Ayto, are understood to be monitoring a number of strikers ahead of the January transfer window.

The 39 year-old has stepped into the shoes of Edu Gaspar, who is on gardening leave ahead of what is a relatively surprising move to Nottingham Forest, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres have been linked as possible new number nines.

Vlahovic wanted after New Year

According to Caught Offside's Daily Briefing, Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is another of those that Arsenal are currently keeping tabs on. The publication reports that the Gunners are weighing up a January move for the Serbia international, and Ayto and Co are expected to approach to begin contacts in the coming days.

Vlahovic's contract with Juve expires in the summer of 2026, and while the Italian club are said to be trying to tie him down to a new deal, they are struggling to make progress. Manchester United flop Joshua Zirkzee was named by The Daily Briefing as the player Juventus would look to sign to replace Vlahovic should he leave for The Emirates.

Dusan Vlahovic's career so far

Vlahovic, 24, began his career in his home country with FZ Partizan, but made his name in Italy with Fiorentina, scoring 49 goals in 108 games for the Purples. Since moving to Juventus in the summer of 2022, he's kept that good form going, netting 50 goals in 117 games.

Nine of those goals have come in just 16 games this season as Juventus have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Serie A campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic 2024/25 Serie A statistics Games 12 Goals 6 Expected goals 8.1 Aerial duels won per 90 1.39 Shots per 90 3.70

Despite being a key player for Juventus, however, recent comments from the striker, once described as "lethal" by BBC Sport's Phil Dawkes, suggest he's not entirely happy in Turin.

Speaking to RSI after Serbia's 1-1 draw with Switzerland earlier this month, Vlahovic explained how he prefers playing for his country than his club.

“It is a bit easier for me when there is another striker, because [Alexander] Mitrovic holds up the ball and engages in aerial duels, so I can make more of my own characteristics and qualities," he said.

“The coach also does not require many defensive duties from me, so that makes it easier too. With my physicality, I can’t really run that much and am not as fresh in my finishing when I’ve been working so hard.”