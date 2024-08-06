After two campaigns of coming incredibly close but just falling short, next season feels like it could finally be the year for Arsenal to topple Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side came within two points of doing so last year, and while they produced a far better defence than the eventual champions, they scored five fewer goals than them, which is an area that can be improved.

Fortunately, over the last week or so, the Gunners have been linked with several talented forwards, and according to recent reports, they are interested in Bournemouth's inform poacher, Dominic Solanke.

However, while the Englishman proved his goalscoring ability last season, there is a feeling that he might not be of the level required to win the league, which cannot be said of another striker recently touted for a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Arsenal are back in the picture regarding Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

DiMarzio has revealed that the Nigerian's potential move to Chelsea, which has been grabbing headlines in recent days, is now not going to happen and that while Paris Saint-Germain 'remain on the trail' of the superstar, 'Arsenal could also get back into the game'.

The journalist does not mention how much the experienced international might cost the North Londoners. However, reports from last week suggest that Napoli could still demand clubs pay his €130m release clause, which converts to about £109m.

It would be a seriously significant investment from Arsenal, but given Osimhen's quality, it might prove worth it, and he'd be a better signing than Solanke.

How Osimhen compares to Solanke

Now, given how well Arsenal played last season, the one thing they need their new striker to do above all else is put the ball in the back of the net or, at the very least, provide the pass for a teammate to do so. But out of Solanke and Osimhen, who comes out on top in this regard?

Well, while the Englishman scored more goals last season, it's the Serie A winner who unsurprisingly comes out on top over the last five years, and by quite some margin at that.

For example, since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, the "world-class" marksman, as dubbed by José Mourinho, has scored 94 goals and provided 24 assists in 171 appearances, which equates to a seriously impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.44 games.

In contrast, the former Chelsea prospect has scored 77 goals and provided 30 assists in 206 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.92 games, a significant portion of which were in the Championship.

However, it's not just in raw output that the former LOSC Lille ace beats out the Cherries star, as when you compare the pair's underlying numbers, he comes out ahead.

Osimhen vs Solanke Stats per 90 Osimhen Solanke Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.66 0.55 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.68 0.58 Progressive Passes 1.05 1.63 Progressive Carries 1.55 1.41 Shots 3.86 2.97 Shots on Target 1.63 1.02 Shot-Creating Actions 2.45 2.14 Goal-Creating Actions 0.36 0.16 Aerial Duels Won 1.68 2.63 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

For example, in every relevant metric bar progressive passes and aerial duels won, the Lagos-born dynamo comes out on top, including non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, goal and shot-creating actions, shots and shots on target, and progressive carries, all per 90.

Ultimately, while Solanke proved he was a Premier League-level striker last season, it's clear from his underlying numbers and long-term output that he just isn't comparable to Osimhen. Therefore, if Arsenal find themselves with the opportunity to sign the Nigerian international this summer, they have to take it - he could win them the league.