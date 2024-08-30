Everton have less than two hours left to complete any more pieces of business that they would like to do before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Toffees have added Orel Mangala, on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon, on deadline day so far to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

He joins Asmir Begovic, Jesper Lindstrom, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jake O'Brien in coming through the door to improve Sean Dyche's squad.

However, that may not be the end of their work as the Blues are reportedly looking to snap up another forward from one of their Premier League rivals.

Everton eyeing Premier League attacker

Speaking to Everton News, journalist Graeme Bailey claims that Everton are one of the teams in the hunt to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson at the last minute before the deadline.

The reporter claims that fellow Premier League sides West Ham United and Ipswich Town are also providing them with competition for his signature.

Bailey adds that the Gunners would need to secure a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea before allowing the forward to move on, and reveals that a swoop for the England international is likely.

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that Ipswich are currently closing in on a season-long loan agreement with Arsenal for the 24-year-old attacker, which means that Everton will need to act very quickly if they want to usurp them and win the race.

Dyche and his recruitment team must now push to beat the Tractor Boys to his signature as he has the potential to be a strong signing for the club.

Bad news for Jack Harrison

The news of Everton's interest in a late swoop for Arsenal outcast Nelson should come as bad news for current Everton loanee Jack Harrison.

He is a right-sided attacker who could come in and take the Leeds United man's place in the starting XI this season, as the Toffees dud has struggled to produce consistent quality in the final third.

Since the start of last season, Harrison has produced three goals and three assists in 27 Premier League starts for Everton, which shows that the winger has rarely chipped in as a scorer or a creator.

Nelson struggled for game time with Everton last season, with one start in the league, but his contributions in the previous term suggest that the quality is there.

22/23 Premier League Reiss Nelson Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 91% Dribble success rate 78% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old whiz came one goal contribution away from matching Harrison's total for Everton whilst playing fewer than half as many matches.

This suggests that the £100k-per-week dynamo could offer far more in the final third if given the chance, as Harrison has had, to play week-in-week-out as a starter, rather than rarely coming off the bench for Arsenal.

Therefore, the potential arrival of Nelson today before the deadline should come as bad news for the Leeds loanee, who has not done enough to make his place in the starting XI secure.