Glasgow Rangers supporters may have been left frustrated by the starting XI and the performance on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Light Blues only lined up with one new face - Connor Barron - in the team against Hearts and served up a rather dismal 0-0 draw away from Ibrox.

Philippe Clement did not have new centre-back Robin Propper available for selection but Vaclav Cerny did make an appearance off the bench, whilst Jefte was an unused substitute.

There is still time for Rangers to make further additions to their playing squad, however, and one potential signing could mean bad news for Tom Lawrence.

Rangers keen on Premier League whiz

According to The Athletic, the Scottish giants are one of a number of clubs in the running to sign Liverpool central midfielder Bobby Clark on loan.

The report claims that English sides Leeds United, Sheffield United, Norwich City, and Coventry City are also providing competition for his signature on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg would like to sign him on a permanent deal and have already had an offer of £6m rejected for the midfield gem, who is valued at £12m by the Premier League side.

The Light Blues showing an interest in the 19-year-old dynamo should come as bad news for Lawrence, whose place in the team could come under threat as a result.

Why this is bad news for Tom Lawrence

Todd Cantwell handing in a transfer request and being left out of the squad provided the Welsh ace with a huge chance to impress against Hearts.

Unfortunately, Lawrence did not score or assist a goal and only created one chance in the match from a number ten position. He also failed with three of his four attempted dribbles and lost 11 of his 15 duels.

Last season, the attacking midfielder only produced two goals and three assists in 23 league games, which shows that he does make a big impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Whereas, Clark, who was described as "exciting" by reporter Lee Ryder, has the potential to provide a decent threat in the final third from a midfield position.

Bobby Clark's attacking contribution Liverpool career U18 U21 First-team Appearances 27 37 14 Goals 13 5 1 Assists 5 6 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, the 19-year-old ace has shown promise throughout his career at youth and senior level as a midfielder who can score and create goals for his team.

Clark, who produced one goal and one assist in two Europa League games last season, has not proven himself at senior level on a regular basis, but Rangers would be signing him in the hope that this is his breakthrough year.

If Clement can get him to produce the sort of numbers he racked up in Liverpool's academy then he could come in and offer far more than Lawrence in the Premiership, thus putting the Welshman's position under threat and possibly leaving him to endure a limited role in the team throughout the campaign.

Cantwell may be on his way out, after his transfer request, but that does not mean that Lawrence has a free run at the number ten role, with the possible signing of Clark on loan.