The summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday night and this means that Glasgow Rangers do not have much time left to complete their incoming bits of business.

Philippe Clement has brought in Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane, Robin Propper, Connor Barron, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Oscar Cortes, and Mohammed Diomande so far.

The Light Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League, which may have impacted their dealings due to a loss of potential earnings from the competition, but could still dip into the market in the next few days.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen and Clement are still hard at work to bolster the playing squad and are reportedly eyeing a new winger for the group.

Rangers eyeing up wing addition

According to journalist Mohamed Elgazar, Rangers are lining up a late swoop to sign Pyramids FC winger Ibrahim Adel to add to their options on the flank.

The reporter claims that the interest from the Scottish giants comes after the player's "brilliance" at the Olympic Games for Egypt earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record backs up the claim that the Light Blues are keen on the winger and reveals that they would have to splash out a fee of £5m to sign him.

The outlet adds that Ipswich Town and Leicester City are also eyeing him up and the player's preference would be a move to the Premier League, but an Ibrox transfer has not been ruled out.

This update could come as bad news for current Rangers forward Ross McCausland, as the Scottish Premiership side are looking to recruit in his position.

Why this is bad news for Ross McCausland

The academy graduate made his breakthrough at senior level last season and started 15 of his 29 appearances in the league for the Gers.

However, he has not been able to kick on at the start of this term and has come off the bench in both of his outings in the Premiership, which suggests that McCausland has fallen down the pecking order under Clement.

This suggests that the arrival of another winger could see the Northern Ireland international struggle for minutes, particularly when you consider their respective form last season.

23/24 season McCausland (Premiership) Adel (Egyptian Premier League) Appearances 29 17 Goals 3 6 Big chances created 3 2 Assists 4 2 Dribbles completed per game 0.9 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Adel produced more direct goal contributions (eight) than McCausland (seven) managed in 12 more league appearances.

The 23-year-old dynamo, who was hailed as "impressive" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, also caught the eye with three goals and 1.7 key passes per game in six appearances at the Olympic Games for his country.

These statistics suggest that the Pyramids star, who has scored 34 goals in 134 matches for his club, has the potential to offer more quality than McCausland at the top end of the pitch if he can translate his form over to the Premiership, which is why the interest in him should come as bad news to the Northern Irish youngster.