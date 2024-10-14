Leeds United have enjoyed a strong, albeit imperfect, start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign as they currently sit fifth in the division after nine games.

The Whites have only lost one of their opening nine matches in the league, a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor, and should be pleased with their resilience thus far.

However, they have only won four of the other eight games, drawing four times along the way, and that is why they remain outside of the top two.

Their latest draw came in the final game before the October international break. A dreadful error from goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 97th minute cost them two points at the Stadium of Light, as they were held to a 2-2 draw on Wearside.

Daniel Farke has had plenty to contend with, though, as the likes of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, and Crysencio Summerville moved on from West Yorkshire in the summer transfer window.

The German head coach has also lost midfielders Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu to long-term knee injuries, leaving him light in the middle of the park.

With the January transfer window coming up, the former Norwich boss is reportedly looking to add more depth to his options at the heart of the defence.

Leeds eyeing up £4m colossus

Leeds have been looking to seal a move for free-agent midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate in recent days but he's not the only player on their radar. That's according to the Mirror, the Whites are one of a number of clubs interested in signing FCSB central defender Joyskim Dawa after the turn of the year.

The report claims that Leeds are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old centre-back's progress with the Romanian outfit ahead of a potential swoop for his services in 2025.

It states that Premier League sides Fulham and Everton are also showing an interest in the experienced ace and are monitoring his performances in Romania.

The Mirror claims that teams have sent scouts to watch Dawa in action in the flesh this season, with Fulham, Everton, and Leeds seemingly among those clubs.

It also reveals that the player's representatives believe that he has the quality and potential to play at the top level in Europe, which has attracted interest from sides in England and in Europe.

The outlet adds that the Cameroon international has a release clause in his current contract that would allow Leeds, or any other interested team, to sign him for a fixed fee of £4m.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether or not the Whites are willing to exercise that release clause to bring him to Elland Road, this report on their interest in the defender should come as bad news for Joe Rodon.

Why this is bad news for Joe Rodon

The Wales international has endured a difficult start to the Championship season and the signing of a £4m centre-back to compete for his place could leave him in danger of losing his starting berth.

Rodon and Pascal Struijk, due to injuries to Ampadu and Max Wober, are the only senior central defenders in the Leeds squad as it stands, and the Welshman is the only natural right-sided centre-back at the club - including the injured contingent.

This means that there is currently not any significant competition for his place in the team, which would change if Farke swooped to add Dawa to his options at the heart of the defence.

The 26-year-old ace was signed on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, after his loan spell at Elland Road last term.

Unfortunately, though, the former Swansea City titan has not found his best form in the Championship so far this season, with a string of underwhelming displays.

24/25 Championship Joe Rodon Appearances 9 Pass accuracy 92% Tackles + interceptions per game 0.7 Ground duel success rate 31% Aerial duel success rate 47% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rodon has let himself down in his personal duels, losing the vast majority of his battles on the ground and the majority of his aerial contests.

The Leeds lightweight's biggest mistake so far this season, arguably, came in the trip to Carrow Road. He clumsily brought down Josh Sargent in the box as the striker chopped back inside, and the Norwich star got back up to score from the spot in the 1-1 draw.

With his struggles in mind, the arrival of another centre-back would be bad news for Rodon, as it would provide Farke with the option to remove him from the starting XI, leaving him sitting on the bench.

Why Leeds should sign Joyskim Dawa

Leeds must now swoop to sign the FCSB titan when the January transfer window opens to ensure that the Welshman's poor performances do not cost the team moving forward.

Having that strong competition for a starting place could also motivate the defender to get back to his best in a Leeds shirt, which could help both players to thrive as they compete for the spot next to Struijk.

Dawa's performances for FCSB this season also indicate that he has the potential to come in and offer more than Rodon, at least based on the Welshman's current displays for the Whites.

24/25 season Rodon (Championship) Dawa (Super Liga) Appearances 9 9 Pass accuracy 92% 88% Tackles + interceptions per game 0.7 3.0 Ground duel success rate 31% 56% Aerial duel success rate 47% 60% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Cameroon international has been a dominant presence at the back for the Romanian side, by winning the majority of his duels on the ground and in the air.

He has also made more than four times as many tackles and interceptions per game as Rodon at league level this term, which suggests that the Leeds target has been far more proactive in attempting to disrupt opposition attacks.

If Dawa can translate his current level of performance over to the Championship then he could come in as an excellent option for Farke, and a genuine alternative to Rodon - who could be in danger of losing his place in the team from January onwards unless his form improves.