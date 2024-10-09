Arsenal head into the latest international break third in the Premier League. It's been a brilliant start to the season with the Gunners sitting unbeaten across all competitions.

They have risen to the challenge of Tottenham and Manchester City on the domestic scene. They have dispatched Bolton Wanderers with ease in the Carabao Cup and triumphed against a slightly bigger side in PSG last week in the Champions League.

Still, you feel as though there is more to come from Mikel Arteta's team after the break with the Londoners having shipped three across matches with Leicester and Southampton while scoring 15 times in the Premier League, two shy of second-place Manchester City.

How they could do with a certain Martin Odegaard back in their squad to boost their goal tally.

The latest on Martin Odegaard's injury

During the first international break of the new season, Arsenal supporters were dealt the worst news; Odegaard was ruled out through injury.

The Norway captain was in action for his country against Austria when he was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge that subsequently saw him hobble from the field with an ankle problem.

Scans showed that he had sustained 'significant' ligament damage which has so far ruled him out for nearly a month. Well, it could be another four weeks before we see him back in the famous red and white.

That's according to Ben Jacobs who was in conversation with GIVEMESPORT this week. He told the publication that it could be the 'best part of four weeks' before he's up to speed again.

That said, the doctors at the Emirates Stadium won't take any risks with his ankle and it could be longer before he's back in action.

Why Odegaard injury is bad news for Havertz and Saka

Bukayo Saka scored and registered two assists in the 3-1 win over Southampton a few days ago. Kai Havertz also found the net.

On that evidence, it doesn't look as though they're missing Odegaard. However, there is quite a hole left in Arsenal's squad that has and will continue to impact the pair of them.

Indeed, as a result of the captain's injury, it's meant that Arteta has tweaked his system a little bit. Havertz now isn't the sole operator in central forward areas and has been interchanging with either Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Jesus.

At times it's been listed as more of a 4-4-2. Against City, for example, Trossard played slightly deeper behind Havertz. Yet, when the Saints came to town last Saturday, it was Havertz who was occupying the deeper role behind Jesus. That was until the Brazilian was substituted around the hour mark.

That has impacted Havertz somewhat as the supply line from midfield into attack hasn't been so prominent. He failed to score against Tottenham and City but did find the net against Leicester and Southampton, matches you'd expect your centre-forward to score in anyway.

Saka has certainly made up for the lack of Odegaard, registering a staggering haul of 15 key passes across his last two league matches. As such, he now has seven assists in his opening seven games.

That said, you can tell he's suffered a bit. After all, it is that right-sided combo between Odegaard and the England star that has led to so many goals throughout the last few years.

Throughout the Norwegian's career, no player has benefited more from his service than Saka with a joint-goal participation rate of nine. For Arsenal's academy product, only Gabriel Martinelli has benefited more from Saka with a joint-goal participation of 12.

Odegaard's favourite teammates Player Joint-goal participation Games together Bukayo Saka 9 142 Gabriel Martinelli 6 118 Granit Xhaka 4 86 Kieran Tierney 4 64 Leandro Trossard 4 64 Alexander Isak 4 35 Erling Haaland 4 33 Stats via Transfermarkt.

For further context, as of May 2024, no two players had a higher combination of chances created in the Premier League than Arsenal's precious duo. Odegaard supplied 22 chances for Saka and the wide man created 18 chances in return.

The club's sparkling number 7 has taken his game to a new level so far this season but he won't be at his very very best until Odegaard is out. Sadly, he will have to wait until November to team up with his partner in crime again.