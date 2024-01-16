Glasgow Rangers signed Fabio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month and are now eyeing up another forward to join him at Ibrox during the January transfer window...

Rangers made approach for young winger

According to Evening Standard reporter Dom Smith, the Light Blues are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign Boca Juniors winger Luca Langoni.

The Light Blues have already made an approach to sign the 21-year-old dynamo as Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen look to bolster the playing squad before the end of the window.

Smith added that OGC Nice and Seville have also approached Boca over a possible deal for the talented youngster, which means that the Gers face plenty of competition for his signature.

Rangers' interest in Langoni could be particularly bad news for Scott Wright and his future at Ibrox, as the former Aberdeen forward could be sent further down the pecking order.

Scott Wright's struggles at Rangers

The Scottish winger, who came close to a move to Turkish side Pendikspor last summer before deciding to remain with the Gers, is yet to prove himself to be a reliable attacking option for the club.

Wright featured in 34 competitive matches for the Light Blues under Michael Beale and Giovanni van Bronckhorst combined during the 2022/23 campaign and contributed with zero goals and two assists.

22/23 Scottish Premiership Scott Wright (via Sofascore) Appearances 23 Sofascore rating 6.64 Goals Zero Assists One Key passes per game 0.4

The 26-year-old forward has followed that up with one goal and zero assists in 15 outings in all competitions under Beale and Clement combined this term.

This means that Wright has mustered up one goal and two assists in his last 49 matches for Rangers as a winger since the start of last season.

The stats that show why Langoni would be an upgrade on Wright

Clement could land an upgrade on the Scottish dud and open the door for the ex-Aberdeen star to finally move on from Ibrox by securing a deal for Langoni.

The 5 foot 8 wizard, who can produce exciting skills like the one in the video below, made his first-team breakthrough with Boca Juniors during the 2022 campaign and caught the eye with promising displays throughout his first two years in the senior set-up.

In 2022, the 21-year-old ace produced six goals and one assist in 18 Liga Profesional outings for his side as he showcased his goalscoring potential.

Langoni, who was described as a "revelation" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, followed that up with three goals, one assist, and two 'big chances' created in 12 outings in that competition for Boca during the 2023 campaign.

In total, the right winger has chipped in with ten goals and two assists in 45 first-team appearances for his club, which is nine more direct goal contributions than Wright in four fewer matches over the same period of time.

The Gers target, who is predominantly deployed as a right winger, could offer far more in the final third in comparison to the current Light Blues forward.

At the age of 21, he would also arrive with more potential and time on his hands to develop and improve over the years to come, as Langoni is five years younger than Wright.

Therefore, Rangers' interest in the Boca starlet is bad news for the Scottish winger as it could limit his game time further and force him to reconsider his future at Ibrox.