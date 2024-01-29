West Ham United completed their first signing of the January transfer window last week as they unveiled England international Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City, but their next move has now taken a hit.

West Ham's transfer plans

The Sun reveal that Hammers boss David Moyes now has his eyes set on the signing of a winger to bolster his attacking options before the deadline passes. He wants another wide forward to compete with the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen at the top end of the pitch during the second half of the season.

This report states that the club will not pursue a deal to sign English centre-forward Callum Wilson from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, as they are prioritising a swoop for a wide player.

The Sun add that West Ham are keen on a deal to sign FC Nordsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman and have already made their first offer to secure his services. They swooped in with a bid of £16m to sign the talented young attacker, but it has already been turned down by the Danish side, who are looking for a fee of £18m.

The Hammers have failed in their initial approach to snap up the 19-year-old whiz, who is valued at £18m plus bonuses and a sell-on clause by his current club.

However, West Ham have not been deterred as the report claims that they will still try to land Osman before the window slams shut on Thursday. It also states that fellow Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also interested in the teenage dynamo, which means that Moyes could face late competition for the exciting gem.

There is no mention of whether or not the Hammers are now prepared to up their offer to the £18m that Nordsjaelland want for their prized asset, though there are reports of alternative targets, with the Hammers also eyeing former Celtic forward Jota.

On paper, it appears to be a signing that would firmly be for the future as the young magician has not been outstanding in the Danish top-flight so far this season.

2023/24 Superliga Ibrahim Osman (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Starts 14 Goals One Assists Four Big chances created Six

As you can see from the table above, Osman has been solid, if unspectacular, with his return in front of goal as he has not provided impressively consistent quality as a scorer or a creator of goals. Six West Ham players have scored more than one goal and three Hammers stars have produced more than four assists in the Premier League so far this season.

This suggests that the promising talent would not be an outstanding option for the Scottish manager for goals or assists even if he could translate his current form over to the English top-flight, of which there is no guarantee.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

However, at the age of 19, Osman, who was dubbed "electric" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has plenty of time on his hands to develop and improve over the years to come and Moyes could look at this potential deal as one that has long-term benefits for West Ham.

He may not make a huge impact on the pitch in the short-term but could grow into an important player for the club further down the line if he can build on his current promising displays, which is why this could be an exciting addition for the Hammers.