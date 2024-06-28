Arsenal have held talks with a £50 million forward who manager Mikel Arteta is personally pushing to bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta and Edu pushing to sign new winger for Arsenal

In their efforts to reinforce the Arsenal squad with strength in depth, the Gunners are believed to be after alternative wide men.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard starred under Arteta last campaign, and were a key reason why Arsenal pushed Man City all the way to the final day in their race to win the Premier League title, but there are also little star back-up options to the pair.

Gabriel Martinelli suffered from a slight dip in form towards the back end of last season as well, perhaps highlighting Arsenal's need for another body to come in and provide Arteta with a different dimension out wide.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arsenal have thrown their hat in the ring for Eberechi Eze this week as one target, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, with the Gunners "seriously interested".

They've also been repeatedly linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. The Spanish starlet, who has impressed at Euro 2024 so far, registered an incredible 19 assists in all competitions last season. However, while Arsenal are real admirers of Williams, there are doubts over whether a move is financially viable.

"Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer," said journalist Charles Watts to CaughtOffside.

"Arsenal are good payers, but they have a wage bill that they have worked hard to get in check in recent years. So they won’t do anything stupid and undo that hard work. Williams is a talent, but he is still young and relatively inexperienced. For Arsenal to immediately make him one of the highest earners would be a risk, because it could unsettle the squad a bit, especially if he were to come in and suddenly be earning more than some of the experienced players who have been at the club for a while.”

In the last few days, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, and he could be a sound alternative to Williams.

Bakayoko holds Arsenal talks as Arteta pushes for deal

CaughtOffside have an update on their pursuit this week, and it's a fairly interesting one. According to their information, Bakayoko has held talks with Arsenal and Arteta driving their move for the Belgian. PSV value the 21-year-old at up to £50 million, and it is believed the Gunners' interest is "most advanced" compared to other Premier League sides.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering whether to do a deal for Bakayoko this summer, but their presence in the race will depend on player sales and other factors. The Euro 2024 ace, for his part, bagged 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for PSV last season - highlighting why he is now a sought-after potential signing.