This season was supposed to be a campaign in which Ange Postecoglou ironed out the mistakes of his swashbuckling Tottenham Hotspur side and led them to a trophy of some kind.

Instead, the Australian has seen his team maintain their entertaining style of play, but if anything, become even more inconsistent and, thanks to a swathe of injuries combined with poor form, they find themselves in the second half of the Premier League table and desperately searching for their next win.

In the manager's defence, there is still a chance for them to win some silverware this year, but based on their performances over the last few months, that feels like a distinctly distant prospect.

Moreover, one of the team's best players this season, who has been genuinely brilliant at times, is now supposedly a target for a Champions League giant, and could leave in a move akin to Gareth Bale's departure in 2013.

Gareth Bale's Spurs departure

Now, when it comes to the best Spurs players of the last 15 to 20 years, most fans might name stars like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Luka Modrić, but for us, Bale stands above the rest.

The utterly sensational Welshman endured a torrid start to life in North London that included a severe ankle injury and a brutal winless run that saw Sir Alex Ferguson tell Harry Redknapp to drop him, but after a few years and a shift from full-back to winger, he exploded.

Over his first stint with the club, the Cardiff-born superstar made 203 appearances, in which he scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists, but it was in the 12/13 campaign, his final one with the club before moving to Real Madrid, that he cemented himself as a world-class attacker.

Bale's Spurs record Appeearnces 269 Points per Game 1.63 Goals 71 Assists 53 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In just 44 appearances that year, the Welsh legend scored 26 goals and provided ten assists for the Lilywhites, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.22 games.

Such a rate of return saw Los Blancos spend a world record £85m on him that summer, and he went on to win everything there is to win at club level in Spain.

While fans didn't begrudge Bale for his decision to leave them for such a giant of the game, it was a move that left them looking for a suitable replacement, which it could be said they never found, and now, based on reports, they could be set to lose another of their best players to a European giant.

The Spurs star who could leave

So, to get straight to the point, the Spurs star who could leave as soon as this month is none other than Dejan Kulusevski.

According to a report from the Italian publication MilanLive, the Swedish international has been in contact with his fellow countryman Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is a senior advisor to the UCL giants and is intent on bringing the 24-year-old to the San Siro this year.

The report has even more bad news for the Tottenham faithful, as it claims that the former Juventus ace is keen on the move as Postecoglou's side continue to struggle this season.

The Rossoneri are supposedly keen to sign the dynamic attacker on a short-term loan this month before paying a fee in the summer, although Spurs are set to demand at least €50m, which is about £41m.

Now, akin to Bale's move to Real over a decade ago, this would be a severe blow to the club's attacking options as the "world-class" international, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has thrived in both midfield and on the wings this season.

Kulusevski's Spurs record Appearances 124 Points per Game 1.63 Goals 22 Assists 27 Goal Involvements per Match 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Across all competitions this year, the Stockholm-born maestro has made 28 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists, meaning he's currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.86 games.

Ultimately, if this report is accurate, then this transfer could be just as damaging to the team as Bale's was in 2013, as while Kulusevski is not quite on the same level as him, he's arguably just as important to this current Spurs team.

Therefore, Daniel Levy and Co must do what they can to ensure this is a deal that does not happen.