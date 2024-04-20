The world of football is buzzing with anticipation about who will be named the world's best player of 2024 as they look forward to the annual Ballon d'Or event. A number of footballing giants have emerged as frontrunners for the prized accolade, with the battle more intense than ever.

There's still plenty of football to be played ahead of the ceremony at the end of October, with the conclusion of domestic and European competitions, as well as Euro 2024 in the summer.

With that, here is some important information ahead of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony...

The 2024 Ballon d'Or looks set to take place on Monday 28th October 2024 at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France, at 8pm.

Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024

There hasn't been any official information on exactly where to watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or just yet, but last year's was broadcast for free by many different broadcasters, such as TNT Sports and L'Équipe.

Ballon d'Or 2023 winners

Lionel Messi picked up Ballon d'Or number eight in 2023, pipping Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to the award. The Argentinian captained his country to the World Cup in Qatar, ending a 36-year wait for the South American country to become world champions again.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati won the women's award, after a year that saw her win Spain's Liga F, the Women's Champions League and the World Cup.

Here is the list of who we believe are the ten favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or in 2024, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during the current season...

Data correct as of 18th April 2024.

Rank Player Club Goals in 2023/24 Assists in 2023/24 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 22 13 2 Phil Foden Manchester City 22 10 3 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain 47 16 4 Erling Haaland Manchester City 34 6 5 Rodri Manchester City 10 13 6 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 18 10 7 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 43 12 8 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 18 20 9 Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 22 8 10 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 14

Related Ballon d'Or: Who are the last 10 winners of the award? Here are the last 10 men to win the Ballon d'Or award. You have to go back quite some way...

10 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has been one of the main driving forces behind Arsenal's quest for the Premier League title and their Champions League journey, which recently ended at the hands of Bayern Munich. He's come up with a number of key goals and assists, which included a run of seven goals in five games in the top flight to help propel the Gunners into a promising position.

However, if he is to stand any chance of climbing up this list, he'll likely need to add some silverware to his achievements, whether that be at Euro 2024 this summer or the Premier League trophy.

9 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann was an absolute menace in the early parts of the 2023/24 season. He scored four goals in his first four Champions League matches and seven goals in his first nine La Liga matches, but he's since fallen off slightly.

His goal and an assist in the Champions League recently helped Atlético Madrid gain the upper hand against Inter and Borussia Dortmund respectively, but there's still a lot to be done if he is to have any chance of even reaching the top five, particularly now Atleti are set for a trophyless campaign.

8 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz has had the biggest breakthrough season on this list, having played a massive part in Bayer Leverkusen's rise to the top of the Bundesliga in 2023/24. The German side also find themselves in the final of the DFB-Pokal and in a promising position in the Europa League, so there could be more silverware to add to Wirtz's collection before the season's out.

He now has the perfect opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage this summer with Germany, which could just catapult him up the ranks if he's able to lead them to glory and pick up some goals and assists along the way.

Related The top 10 players who have never won the Ballon d'Or award With Lionel Messi winning yet another Ballon d'Or, Football FanCast has taken a look back at the best players to have never won the award.

7 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is having an absolutely brilliant campaign with Bayern Munich when it comes to personal achievements, but the German club's dismal attempt at defending the Bundesliga title and a lack of silverware has somewhat masked his stats.

The only way we see Kane climbing up these ranks is if Bayern Munich somehow manage to defy all odds to lift the Champions League trophy and the Englishman plays a key role in England lifting the Euros this summer.

6 Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Injuries held Vinícius Júnior back towards the start of the campaign, but he's been nothing short of sensational since recovering and now has Real Madrid in a promising position to secure more silverware.

One of his most notable memories this season has to be the hat-trick he scored to help beat Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

He still has plenty more opportunities to make this a season to remember, with the La Liga title looking like it's heading to Madrid, the Champions League remains a distinct possibility and the Copa América is still to come in the summer.

5 Rodri

Manchester City

It has been over a year since Rodri last lost a game for Manchester City (if you count their shootout defeat to Real Madrid as a draw), which just goes to show how important he is to Pep Guardiola's side. He's even managed to add more goals and assists to his game this season.

With the possibility of adding two more trophies for Manchester City and one for his nation this summer, he could just catapult himself into contention for the Ballon d'Or if he somehow pulls it off.

4 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

There was nothing more Erling Haaland could have done after missing out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or, but this time he stands a good chance of finally lifting the award this October with Messi out of the way and plenty of silverware to play for.

Manchester City have the opportunity to add a league and cup double to their trophy cabinet before the season comes to a close, and this man will no doubt play a key part.

However, the one thing that Haaland doesn't have going for him is Euro 2024, which could see other names on this list gain ground and extend a lead over him this summer.

3 Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé's brutal goalscoring streak has put Paris Saint-Germain in a commanding position as they look to defend their Ligue 1 title.

He recently delivered a devastating blow to Barcelona's Champions League hopes by steering PSG into the semi-finals with a double in the second leg of their quarter-final.

He is also on course for a 50-goal campaign and has the opportunity to light up the international stage with France by leading them to another piece of silverware this summer, so there is still plenty of hope.

Related Kylian Mbappe: Net worth, salary, height, age, girlfriend, boots, celebration Everything you need to know about Kylian Mbappe, from his net worth and salary to the latest transfer news.

2 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden has even outshone Erling Haaland in recent times at Manchester City, which is saying something.

The Englishman is hitting form at the perfect time as the Citizens now find themselves in a commanding position in the Premier League title race and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. He scored a hat-trick in his last top-flight game against Aston Villa and bagged two goals and one assist in his last three European games, which included a thunderbolt against Real Madrid.

If he manages to pick up a few more trophies and stands out at the Euros in the summer, then we could be looking at the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

It's going to take some doing to knock this man off top spot in the favourites list to lift the Ballon d'Or this summer.

Jude Bellingham continues to defy expectations at Real Madrid, despite being just 20 years of age. He's currently the second-highest scorer in La Liga having made himself the cornerstone of Carlo Ancelotti's side, and there are still plenty of opportunities for him to lift more silverware with Los Blancos into the Champions League semi-finals and the domestic league title looking likely.

However, the one piece of silverware we all want the midfielder to lift this summer is the European Championship, which he will no doubt play a huge part in as one of the main cogs in Gareth Southgate's side.