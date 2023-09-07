Wednesday saw Sports Star name the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominees for last season. As you'd expect, the game's biggest names are involved in the race to win football's grandest individual award.

Given it's an award for last season, the World Cup will be prominent. That brings about two names immediately - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The former has won more Ballon d'Or awards than anyone in history; the latter is looking to cement his first and add a new name to the long list of football's greatest.

Then, of course, there are Manchester City's Treble winners. Should Erling Haaland be in the mix? Kevin De Bruyne? All we know for sure is that there will be debate no matter who lifts it later this year.

Should Messi not win it, though, we would see a new winner - something of a rarity over the last fifteen years. We at Football Fancast thought we'd have a look back on the last 10 individuals to win the award. Just so this isn't a list about Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if nothing else.

1 Karim Benzema - 2022

Benzema won the award last year in dominant fashion. He had over 350 votes more than second-placed Sadio Mané, making it one of the most dominant wins we've seen for the award.

And it was deserved. Real Madrid were sensational in 2022, winning La Liga and the Champions League. Benzema was their star performer with 44 goals in all competitions - a season that saw him finally take his place as the team's main-man after so many years in a supporting role.

Benzema was able to use the award to write his name into history - something very few players of his generation have managed.

2 Lionel Messi - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021

Before Messi won his first, the record was three. Michel Platini, Johann Cruyff and Marco van Basten had all achieved that improbable feat. The fact that Messi has now doubled that record is simply ridiculous.

But then, we'd never seen a footballer like Messi before. No one in the history of the game has been this good for this long - even three years at the very top was near-impossible. You can make it look even crazier by introducing the fact that 2018 and 2022 are the only years since 2006 that he hasn't been in the final three. And he might not even be done.

There's a very good argument that Messi should win the 2023 Ballon d'Or after his role in Argentina's World Cup win. His club season wasn't exactly special but that crowning achievement might just be enough to secure no.7.

3 Luka Modric - 2018

Modric's Ballon d'Or came after another incredible Real Madrid season in which they secured a third consecutive Champions League trophy, as well as La Liga. On top of that, the Croatian led his country as captain to the World Cup final.

For a nation the size of Croatia, that is simply amazing as they went one better than their legendary 1998 team. It cemented Modric as the greatest to ever wear the shirt - and that will be true for a very long time.

Of course, this win was also notable as it was the first time that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or since 2007. It ended a streak that we'd never seen before and will almost certainly never see again.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo - 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Ronaldo sits second all-time for the Ballon d'Or, one behind Messi and two ahead of anyone else. Yet seeing those dates there actually undersell just how incredible the Portuguese superstar has been.

For if it wasn't for Messi, Ronaldo would likely win in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Now, you can argue that the pair pushed one another to reach those heights and consistency but really, they've gotten in each other's way.

Ronaldo almost certainly never wins another Ballon d'Or but his haul of five likely stands unthreatened for a very long time to come. What he and Messi achieved since 2008 has been utterly ridiculous.

5 Kaká - 2007

It's quite incredible that we're five names in here and have already jumped all the way back to 2007. This was a time when the Ballon d'Or winner changed year-on-year and we need to get back to 2002 before seeing a repeat winner again.

2007 saw Kaká get his turn, though, as his playmaking led AC Milan to the Champions League trophy. The Brazilian just had it all going forward that season - fast, strong, elite passing, finishing, and a touch as good as any you'll see.

10 goals in that Champions League campaign sealed the deal - no other player managed more than six. It was unquestionable Kaká's year.

6 Fabio Cannavaro - 2006

This one does have a little bit of controversy to it, if we're being honest. Cannavaro was a worthy winner, given Italy won the World Cup that year based primarily on their incredible defence. Nothing shows that better than their goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, coming second in the voting.

Cannavaro, as Italy's captain and star defender, earned the plaudits and he was arguably the best defender on the planet at the time. He was also the first defender to win the award since Matthias Sammer in 1996, while no defender has won it since.

But we do have to mention that while Juventus and Cannavaro did win Serie A that year, they would be stripped of the trophy after the Calciopoli scandal. The centre-back did have the World Cup to fall back on - and he likely did deserve it anyway - but it was a blight on that year of Italian football.

7 Ronaldinho - 2005

It feels strange to write one year next to Ronaldinho's name as he really did deserve to win more than one Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian was the player of his generation and essentially defined this era of football.

What Ronaldinho did with Barcelona in the middle part of the decade was extraordinary. Of course, his numbers look fairly pedestrian by today's standards but it's impossible to truly get across what made him special without watching him.

There's a good argument that he should have won in 2006, too, given he was probably even better as Barcelona won La Liga and the Champions League. Brazil's lackluster World Cup campaign robbed him of that chance, though. Still, no one thinks back on this era without thinking about Ronaldinho.

8 Andriy Shevchenko - 2004

Shevencho was a goalscoring powerhouse for around 10 years - and 2004 might have been him at his best. He scored 29 goals in all competitions which was a fantastic amount in Serie A at that time, not to mention that two-striker formations were far more common at the time.

AC Milan won the title that year on the back of Shevenko's scoring, helping to boost his standing for the award. But we do need to mention that a bizarre year of football made picking a winner extraordinarily difficult.

Porto won the Champions League under José Mourinho, though few of their players were really good enough to win the Ballon d'Or (Deco did finish second). Even more bizarre was Greece winning Euro 2004 - one of the maddest things to ever happen in football. There's no question that they didn't have a player capable of winning.

Thus Shevchenko found himself at the top of the pile.

9 Pavel Nedved - 2003

Nedved is, if we're being honest, probably the player on this list with the lowest reputation. Arsenal fans will argue all day long that Thierry Henry should have won this award - a player with a mountain of votes to his name over the years but no Ballon d'Or.

But Nedved was the outstanding player for Juventus as they won Serie A (legitimately, even) and reached the Champions League final, losing on penalties to AC Milan. World Soccer also named him their Player of the Year, UEFA named him Midfielder of the Year, and Serie A - the strongest league of the time - considered him their best player, too.

Still, this one carries a little controversy, despite Nedved winning with 190 votes to Henry's 128. We think he did deserve it but 20 years later, it remains up for debate.

10 Ronaldo - 1997, 2002

And with that, we return to a multi-time winner of the award and another player who is in the debate for the greatest of all time. Ronaldo won the award in 2002 after being the standout player at the World Cup, guiding Brazil to their record 5th victory.

But it meant so much more than that and, arguably, more than any other award on this list. Ronaldo was the world's best player in the late 90s, scoring at a phenomenal rate and looked well on his way to rivaling the likes of Pelé and Diego Maradona as the all-time best.

However, a horrible knee injury in 1999 robbed Ronaldo of regular football for nearly three years. He'd play just eight times in '99-'00, miss the entirety of '00-'01 and then went into the World Cup on the back of just 16 games for Inter. The fact he was able to perform as he did was unbelievable and he was rewarded with the second Ballon d'Or that his talents more than deserved.