The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual honour in football, and the 2024 winner will be announced on Monday 28th October at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

One player who could be in line to become the latest winner of the award is Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. The attacker is among the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees, and we have looked at reasons why Vini Jr is among the frontrunners to be crowned in France and become the first Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner since Kaka in 2007.

1 Another La Liga title

The left-winger helped Real Madrid to yet another La Liga title during a phenomenal 2023/24 season, with Vinicius picking up his third Spanish title.

He chipped in with 15 goals and 6 assists, bettering his tally of 20 goal contributions in 2022/23 in seven fewer games.

2 Champions League glory

It was in the Champions League where Vinicius really starred, with Real crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Vinicius impressed and scored against Dortmund, scoring six goals and registering five assists in 10 Champions League appearances across the campaign. Champions League winners tend to have a greater chance of lifting the Ballon d'Or, so Vinicius' performances in Europe's greatest club competition would have caught the eye.

3 Huge praise from stars including Neymar

Vinicius has come in for plenty of praise in the media over the last 12 months, establishing himself as one of Real Madrid's most important players.

Fellow countryman Neymar is certain Vinicius will lift the Ballon d'Or, saying in the summer: "As for Vini, obviously I think the Ballon d'Or is his today. I sent [him] messages before and after the [Champions League final] game. He's a boy I love with passion, a great friend that football gave me. He will certainly be crowned with the Ballon d'Or.

"He's incredible. Carrying our country's flag around the world and we're really rooting for him."

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand's reaction to Vinicius' Champions League final goal said it all.

4 Picking up where he left off in 2024/25

After a hugely successful 2023/24 season with Real and representing Brazil at the Copa America, Vinicius would have been forgiven if he made a relatively slow start to the current campaign.

However, he has carried on his excellent form, and had contributed to 10 goals prior to the October international break, all in just nine La Liga appearances. This included providing an assist in all five league games during September.

5 Market value at a career high

Vinicius' starring displays on the pitch for Real Madrid and Brazil have resulted in his transfer value increasing to a career-high figure, as per Transfermarkt.

It did sit at €150m (£126m) during the 2023/24 season, but increased to a whopping €180m (£151m) back in June after the Champions League final triumph. As a result, he's the highest-valued player in Brazil, joint-highest at Real Madrid alongside Jude Bellingham and second-highest in the world behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland.