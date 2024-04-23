Sheffield Wednesday star Bambo Diaby is set to return for his side's crucial Championship clash with West Brom this weekend, acting as a big boost for Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday buoyant after huge win

The Owls faced one of their most important games of the season on Sunday afternoon, making the trip to Blackburn Rovers for a massive clash at the bottom of the table.

It proved to be a memorable day at the office for Wednesday, who picked up a priceless 3-1 victory over their rivals, taking the lead through Josh Windass' stunning lobbed opener from distance. Blackburn may have pegged the visitors back before half-time, but Marvin Johnson fired Rohl's side ahead in the second half before goalkeepers Aynsley Pears' calamitous own goal secured the three points.

It means that the Owls are now out of the Championship relegation zone with just two matches remaining, with their next assignment coming at home to West Brom on Saturday afternoon. It is another enormous occasion at Hillsborough, in what is a crucial game for both sides, as the Baggies look to finish in the playoff positions this season.

In order for Wednesday to secure another big win, they will need as many key players available as possible, and one such figure has delivered a significant update regarding his fitness.

Diaby hands Sheffield Wednesday huge injury boost

Taking to X on Monday, centre-back Bambo Diaby confirmed that he is fine after picking up an injury against Blackburn, initially leading to concerns surrounding his involvement in the West Brom game: "I’m fine and we won a crucial game, so it’s a pretty good day. Thanks for the messages."

This is great news for Wednesday, with the 26-year-old an important figure at the heart of the defence, making 26 starts in the Championship this season and averaging three clearances per game. On Sunday, the Spaniard won four out of five aerial duels during his short 41-minute stay on the pitch, as well as out of three ground duels, and he also enjoyed an 83% pass completion rate.

Diaby has drawn plenty of praise throughout his time in England, with Preston manager Ryan Lowe lauding him back in 2022, saying: "He has been an unbelievable character around the place. He has been a breath of fresh air; he has got to learn loads and needs to keep working hard with what we're trying to do. I thought today he was calm and composed; he asked me what calmness was the other day."

Admittedly, Diaby is not always a definite starter with strong options at the back for Rohl, but he should be in contention to start at home to West Brom, especially with Michael Ihiekwe a potential doubt after leaving the field with a leg injury of his own over the weekend.

The former Preston man has shown that he is a reliable performer when he is involved, and playing a big role in the last couple of matches could help etch his name into Wednesday folklore.