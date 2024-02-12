Leeds United are back in Championship action once again on Tuesday night as their seemingly relentless schedule of fixtures rampages on.

The Whites face the long travel down to Wales to take on Swansea City away from home as they go in search of a seventh straight win in the division.

Daniel Farke's side have won their last six matches in succession in the second tier and are heading into this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Rotherham at Elland Road on Saturday.

An opening goal from Patrick Bamford and two strikes from Crysencio Summerville sealed all three points for the hosts in, what was, an emphatic victory.

The unrelenting schedule in the Championship and the FA Cup, in which they travel to Chelsea later this month, means that the German head coach could make some changes to the starting XI from the win over the Millers.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to take on the Swans in Wales on Tuesday night...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, number one Illan Meslier should be selected from the start. He kept his 12th clean sheet of the season in his 29th league appearance against Rotherham.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come at right-back as deadline day signing Connor Roberts could make his full debut for Leeds against his former club.

He came on for 15 minutes against the Millers to get a taste of the action at Elland Road and may now be itching to get his first start for the club.

A trip to a familiar setting, at the club where he started his career and came through the academy, could be the ideal place for that first start as Roberts knows the ground and should feel comfortable enough to hit the ground running.

This may be harsh on young Archie Gray, who won five of his eight duels against Rotherham, but it would provide the youngster with a breather and offer a chance for the new signing to impress.

3 Joe Rodon

Another Wales international could start at the heart of the defence. Joe Rodon has been a dominant force at the back for the Whites this season with a duel success rate of 66% across 28 appearances in the league since his move on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

4 Ethan Ampadu

To complete a Welsh trio at the back for Leeds, Ethan Ampadu could continue at centre-back. The midfielder by trade has helped the team to six wins and five clean sheets in six appearances as a central defender in all competitions in 2024.

5 Junior Firpo

Farke has confirmed that Sam Byram has suffered from muscle issues and will not be available for selection against the Swans, whilst Jamie Shackleton is also out for personal reasons.

This leaves Firpo as the only obvious option to start at left-back and the ex-Barcelona man should, therefore, retain his place in the starting XI.

His deflected cross, after a superb lung-bursting run down the left flank, provided the assist for Bamford's goal to open the scoring on Saturday.

6 Ilia Gruev

In the middle of the park, Ilia Gruev's recent performances suggest that the Bulgaria international deserves to maintain his place in the side for Leeds. He has recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.1 or higher in seven of his last eight appearances in all competitions.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside the former Werder Bremen star, Finland international Glen Kamara should start in midfield as his ball retention is crucial to how the Whites want to play.

Farke wants his team to dominate and control the game, and the central midfielder's fantastic passing allows them to do that as he rarely gives the ball away.

Kamara has completed 93.2% of his attempted passes in the Championship this season, which places him in the top 2% of midfielders in the division.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

On the right side of the attack, Wilfried Gnonto's recent performances suggest that the Italy international should line up in the attack once again.

He did not register a goal or assist in the win over Rotherham but it was his sharp pass into the box that allowed Crysencio Summerville to win a penalty for his second goal of the afternoon. That came after the winger had scored in each of his last two starts - against Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City.

However, Daniel James is now back in training and available for selection, as per Farke, and will provide competition for that starting spot on the wing.

9 Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter should be selected in the number ten position after another impressive display as a creative force for Leeds against the Millers.

The French magician made four key passes and created one 'big chance', which was rewarded with an assist for Summerville's first goal, to take his tally to 19 'big chances' created in 30 league matches this season.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Appearances 30 Goals Five Big chances created 19 Assists Ten Dribbles completed 84 Stats via Sofascore

He has the ability in possession to consistently unlock opposition defences to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates, and the 21-year-old whiz will be hoping to do so once again against the Swans.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Selecting Crysencio Summerville is, possibly, the easiest decision that Farke has to make each game in the Championship as the Dutch forward continues to be a shining light for the club in the final third.

The 22-year-old phenomenon added two more goals to his tally in the win over Rotherham and is now on 14 goals and seven assists in league appearances for Leeds this season.

11 Joel Piroe

The final change to the XI could be Patrick Bamford being dropped to the bench to provide Joel Piroe, who was once described as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, with an opportunity to impress against his former side.

Leeds' English forward did score, in controversial fashion, against Rotherham as he appeared to push the ball into the back of the net with the top of his arm, as shown in the clip below.

Without the use of his arm, Bamford only completed 63% of his attempted passes and did not create a single chance for his teammates, whilst he also lost five of his six duels.

Farke could now select Piroe, who has scored ten goals this term, ahead of him with the relentless run of games requiring every player to play their part.

The Dutch ace scored 19 league goals for Swansea last season and could be fired up to find the back of the net once again in Wales.