Daniel Farke made a number of changes to his Leeds United lineup for their last FA Cup match against Peterborough United and it thankfully didn't spectacularly backfire, the Whites smoothly progressing to the next round of the competition owing to a Patrick Bamford beauty in the 3-0 win.

The Leeds boss won't be shaky at the prospect of tweaking his line-up, therefore, for the Plymouth Argyle tie today, with the Championship possibly more of a priority than the cup.

Still, exiting at the hands of Plymouth in front of the Elland Road masses would not be ideal and so the line-up won't be considerably weak.

With that in mind, here is the Leeds predicted XI for the contest against the Pilgrims with seven potential changes present to the team that beat Norwich City 1-0 on Wednesday night...

1 GK - Kristoffer Klaesson

Although Illan Meslier has come back into the side and done a competent job returning from suspension - picking up a clean sheet last game against the Canaries - Farke could well put his faith back in Kristoffer Klaesson after starting him away at Posh in the last round.

The Norwegian shot-stopper kept a clean sheet in that Cup contest, managing to shut out Birmingham City in league action too when selected on New Year's Day. Could he have a hat-trick of clean sheets at the final whistle against the Pilgrims if selected?

2 RB - Jamie Shackleton

With Archie Gray ruled out by Farke yesterday in his post-match press conference, Farke could also rely upon Jamie Shackleton coming back into the side at right-back to fill in for the missing teenage talent.

Shackleton was part of the back four that came away from a tricky game against Peterborough in the last round with a clean sheet, the 24-year-old hoping another effective shut-out is forthcoming against Plymouth.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Farke could retain Joe Rodon for the game today regardless of games coming thick and fast, the German boss needing a dependable figure at the back in case Plymouth are buoyed on by Leeds fielding a weaker side than usual.

Authoritative as always in the mid-week Norwich win - winning seven duels in total - the Welshman will hope his presence alone at the back can intimidate the visitors going forward to ensure Leeds progress comfortably.

4 CB - Liam Cooper

Ethan Ampadu could, however, be given a breather for the game at Elland Road.

In his place, Liam Cooper could come into the side with Farke knowing that the 32-year-old will put in an accomplished display despite no longer being a fixed first-teamer.

When selected on New Year's Day against Birmingham - wearing the captain's armband no less - the Scotsman was confident at the back with just four misplaced passes all afternoon on top of four duels being won.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Farke won't want to cause any friction within his camp, sticking by Junior Firpo for the clash today with the ex-Barcelona man enjoying a remarkable resurgence in the Leeds first team recently.

Picking up four assists in his last four Championship games, the re-energised left-back will hope he can add yet another assist to his ever-growing total against Plymouth on the way to a straightforward win.

6 CM - Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev's important presence in the Whites starting eleven has gone under-the-radar in the last few games, consistently putting in admirable performances since coming into the first team fold as a result of Ampadu being played at centre-back.

Acting as a brick wall in a holding role, Gruev's calmness playing out from back stood out in the Norwich win also - only misplacing two passes all night, whilst winning five duels to help Leeds keep the Canaries at bay.

7 CM - Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara is also an understated figure in the Whites starting line-up week-in-week-out, excelling alongside Gruev throughout January as Leeds continue to pick up wins.

Winning 100% of his duels against David Wagner's visitors from Norfolk, on top of completing one successful dribble attempt, the Finnish midfielder could be kept in the side against Plymouth as a calm and reliable head.

8 RM - Wilfried Gnonto

Farke could significantly shake up who starts in attack away from sticking by Kamara, Wilfried Gnonto could be preferred at right wing over Daniel James.

James picked up an injury against Norwich after being largely everpresent this season - onto 29 appearances for the campaign so far - and the German manager will know Gnonto can come in and do a job in the Welshman's absence.

The 20-year-old finds himself on the fringes at Elland Road still, but with a positive display against Plymouth today, the Italian attacker could further prove his commitment to the Leeds cause with murmurs of a new contract extension seeing him stay put in West Yorkshire.

9 CAM - Joel Piroe

In and out of the Leeds lineup in recent weeks - owing to Georginio Rutter lighting up the division in the number ten spot ahead of the Whites number seven - Joel Piroe could come back into the first team fold today versus Plymouth.

Piroe has been a victim of other individuals stepping up to the mark away from just Rutter, and kept out of the lineup in the lone striker spot too due to Bamford finding his shooting boots again.

Scoring a last-gasp penalty against Preston North End last weekend off the bench - backing up his "clinical" tag given to him by former Swansea City boss Russell Martin - Farke will hope starting Piroe from the get-go means the ex Swans man is similarly effective over the course of a full game against the Pilgrims.

10 LM - Jaidon Anthony

It would be a ludicrous selection decision for Farke to risk playing Crysencio Summerville today, opting to play Jaidon Anthony instead with the AFC Bournemouth loanee starting in the last round against Peterborough.

The 24-year-old was bright in patches when substituted in place of an injury-stricken James down the right channel last match, but will play on the opposing flank against Plymouth to come in for Summerville.

Managing one key pass in the second half mid-week, Anthony will hope he can be even livelier today to steer Leeds to an easy win over their Championship opponents in the Cup.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

Patrick Bamford has been in sublime form of late but Farke may be wary of fatigue and could bring a young talent into the XI to provide him with a chance to shine.

Coming back into the team the last few games and bursting back into life as a potent goalscorer - netting four goals in his last five games - the worst possible scenario to come out of this reemergence into the first team would see Bamford pick up an injury against Plymouth after being overplayed.

Mateo Joseph has been knocking on the door of a first-team start for some time and could benefit from Farke's hesitancy to select Bamford, bagging 19 goals to date in the U23 set-up in West Yorkshire.