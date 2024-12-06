Leeds United have come back from adversity this season, looking to bounce back after missing out on promotion in the play-off final against Southampton at Wembley.

As if missing out on a return to the Premier League was bad enough, the first-team squad was ransacked, leading to numerous talents departing Elland Road for a move to England’s top flight.

Top scorer Crysencio Summerville departed in a £25m deal to join West Ham United, with top assister Georginio Rutter leaving in a club-record £40m transfer, moving to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The pair combined for 49 goals in the 2023/24 Championship season, undoubtedly a huge loss for boss Daniel Farke, but they tried to combat such losses with new additions over the summer.

However, the upcoming January window presents a new opportunity for the German to improve his attacking options, potentially going back in for one player who was on their radar during the off-season.

Leeds target January move for £8.5m talent

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Leeds are pondering a potential move for Hammarby IF’s striker Jusef Erabi in January, having followed the forward of recent months.

The 21-year-old was touted as a potential option for the Whites during the summer, but a move failed to materialise - with the youngster staying in Sweden.

However, fellow Championship side Norwich City and Serie A outfit Genoa are also both named in the report over a potential move for the attacker, who’s currently valued at €10m (£8.5m) by his current employers.

Leeds certainly have the funds available after the huge departures over the summer, with Erabi one player who could be on their list ahead of the winter window.

The forward would provide an upgrade on one player currently plying his trade at Elland Road, handing them a boost in their promotion ambitions between now and the end of the campaign.

Why Erabi would be an upgrade on Bamford for Leeds

Striker Patrick Bamford has certainly had his doubters over the years but managed to be a huge part of their success in the Premier League a couple of years ago.

The Englishman notched 17 goals during the 2020/21 season, helping the club register a top-half finish in the first year after promotion from England’s second tier.

However, since relegation, he’s struggled to replicate such form, scoring just eight league goals, with injuries restricting him to just 77 minutes of action so far in 2024/25.

As a result of his recent tribulations, the hierarchy could be forced into dipping into the transfer market, with Erabi just one option who would provide an upgrade on the 31-year-old.

The Swede has registered nine goals in all competitions during this calendar year, massively outscoring Bamford and offering that added firepower to push them over the line in their promotion battle.

However, when delving into the underlying stats, the Hammarby star has also massively outperformed the current Leeds forward - demonstrating what a superb addition he would be should a deal be completed.

How Erabi compares to Patrick Bamford in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Erabi Bamford Games played 23 7 Minutes played 1670 77 Goals & assists 10 0 Shot-on-target accuracy 43% 0% Fouls won 1.8 1.1 Times caught offside 0.7 1.1 Stats via FBref

It’s safe to say it’s been a sad decline for Bamford, failing to consistently produce the goods for the Whites, leaving the supporters wanting more within the attacking area of the pitch.

Erabi, who's been dubbed "powerful and prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be the man to provide that added impetus, having the ability in front of goal to transform the fortunes in the final third in the coming months.

£8.5m would be another huge investment from the board, but it could prove to be one for the short and long term, having an immediate impact but also potentially making them a sizeable profit at some point down the line.

It could also help to finally send that man Bamford packing, with just 18 months left to run on his existing deal.