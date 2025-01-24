Sheffield Wednesday now have only one win to shout about from their last five Championship games after an action-packed 2-2 draw versus Bristol City.

Danny Rohl's Owls looked to be heading for all three points but Ross McCrorie ended up breaking Wednesday hearts at Hillsborough with a late equalising strike for the Robins.

The German will hope his team's season doesn't unravel from this point onwards, as the South Yorkshire outfit find themselves just four points shy of the playoff picture in spite of their inconsistencies on the pitch.

To help their chances of being dark horses for the top six, the ongoing transfer window will be key in adding in some impactful new additions, with one deal already playing on their minds.

Sheffield Wednesday make bid for £6k p/w star

As per a recent development by journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday could be set to tie down loan star Shea Charles to a deal that lasts until the end of the campaign.

Charles' loan stint at the club has come to an end after parent employers Southampton recalled the young midfielder this week, but the Owls could be about to reverse that call having now allegedly upped their offer to keep the Northern Irishman situated in South Yorkshire.

Amazingly, the Owls are battling it out with fierce rivals Sheffield United to try and win the £6k-per-week man's extended signature, with Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann further adding fuel to the fire by stating a deadline has been above Wednesday's head to secure a deal.

What Charles could offer Sheffield Wednesday

If Charles was to stay put, this would no doubt help the Owls' chances of breaking into those coveted playoff positions, with the ex-Manchester City youngster already forming an impressive midfield partnership with Barry Bannan.

There wouldn't be that awkward acclimatisation period for Charles, therefore, considering he has already starred this season at Hillsborough, hence the frenzy to keep him around.

The Owls number 44 had been a revelation before being recalled, with his grit in the middle of the park coupled with his composure on the ball making him an obvious fan's favourite alongside familiar faces such as Bannan.

Charles vs Bannan (24/25) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Charles Bannan Games played 25 27 Goals 1 4 Assists 4 2 Touches* 56.3 64.4 Accurate passes* 30.1 39.3 Interceptions* 1.4 0.4 Tackles* 3.2 1.6 Ball recoveries* 5.8 5.2 Total duels won* 6.6 3.1 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, it's clear that the Owls duo complement each other nicely, with Charles more content at doing the dirty work than Bannan away from also being competent in pushing further up the pitch to help out his attacking teammates.

After all, that one strike Charles has managed this season in league action was his first ever professional goal, but his ability to win a high amount of duels per league clash among other battling numbers - as can be seen looking at the table above - has no doubt helped the Scotsman up his levels after a forgettable 2023/24 campaign passed him by.

Bannan would only muster up three goal contributions across 42 league clashes, with his figure for this season already up to six owing to his lively teammate perhaps giving him more freedom to fire home beautiful strikes like this one away at Derby County.

Labelled as "fantastic" player in the past by Pep Guardiola, on top of also being noted as having "undeniable Premier League potential" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Charles staying put at Hillsborough until the end of the season would be a phenomenal move if pulled off.

Wednesday supporters have been here before in being disappointed by what transpires in a transfer window but they will be waiting with bated breath all the same to see what the final outcome will be.