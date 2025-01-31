Newcastle United have agreed a four-and-a-half year deal to sign an exciting young Turkish player, according to a big update from journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have reportedly been given the opportunity to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze before the end of the January transfer window. They need funds to help their finances and the Magpies are in the mix to snap him up, along with the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Lille attacking midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson is another player who has been linked with a switch to Newcastle in the near future, even being compared to Luka Modric, such is his talent. The 21-year-old has scored once in the Champions League this season, also finding the net twice in Ligue 1.

While RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been mentioned as an option for the Magpies, especially if Alexander Isak moves on any time soon, while Wolves attacking ace Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative choice to add to Eddie Howe's attack. He has been a standout player in the Premier League since August, scoring 10 goals.

As is the case with Chukwueze, a separate report has claimed that the Serie A giants could also offer winger Noah Okafor to Newcastle, once again as a way of making much-needed money. The Swiss ace has been limited to only one start in the Champions League this season, so the idea of a fresh challenge could appeal to him.

Newcastle have agreed to sign young attacker

According to Sabuncuoglu on X, Newcastle have "signed" Baran Yildiz on a permanent four-and-a-half year deal, with the 18-year-old currently playing for Genclerbirligi in Turkey, as Paul Mitchell and his team work their magic scouring the market for lesser known talents.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs after talks this week, with Sport Witness going into more depth about the situation, saying that it may not be easy for the player to gain a work permit. That could lead to him being loaned back to his current club for the time being.

Newcastle supporters can be forgiven for not knowing much at all about Yildiz, given his tender years and the fact that he isn't playing in one of Europe's top five leagues currently.

The teenager is clearly seen as one for the future by the Magpies, rather than a player who is going to come straight in and boost Howe's side's chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Yildiz is yet to play at senior level, highlighting his lack of experience, but he has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for Genclerbirligi's academy, and has the potential to grow into a force over time.

Newcastle fans will understandably demand to see bigger names come in, too, whether that be in the current or summer window, but signing exciting youth talent is also vitally important for the future of the club. That has been the case with the likes of Lewis Hall, Garang Kuol and Yankuba Minteh in recent years, with the latter joining Brighton for big profit while the former shines week in week out for the Magpies.