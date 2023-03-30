The father and agent of Barcelona star Ansu Fati has spoken out against his current lack of gametime, hinting that he would like to see the 20-year-old leave the club.

What's going on with Fati and Barcelona?

The 20-year-old has seen a dramatic reduction in his game time this season as a result of the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in attack, starting in just nine of his 24 league appearances.

The Spain international has also struggled for form, managing just six goals in all competitions in what has been an overall disappointing season for him.

After initially breaking through as a 16-year-old, before being handed Lionel Messi's number ten shirt, Fati's progress seems to have stalled, and his father believes it may be time for a fresh start.

Speaking to COPE in Spain, Bori Fati, who also works alongside Jorge Mendes as the attacker's agent, stated that whilst the player does not want to leave Barcelona, it could be the best move for his career.

"If it was up to me, I would take him [to another team] but [Ansu] wants to stay at Barcelona," he stated.

"He does not want to sign for another club, but I want to see him succeed. As a dad, I am angry. Seeing Ansu play so little winds you up a little bit and sometimes I think as a father, not a coach."

Should Barcelona sell Fati?

Fati has five years left on his contract which sees him earn around £240k-per-week, and he would likely have a heavy price tag should Barcelona put him up for sale.

The club need to significantly reduce their wage bills amidst a financial crisis, and money raised through player sales could help them in the transfer market this summer. Given his poor form, large contract and potentially high fee, Fati could be sacrificed to boost the finances at the Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen whether Xavi will gladly part ways with a player who teammate Eric Garcia once described as "magic," and given the previous hype around him, the club may be giving up on a potentially world-class talent too early.

It seems unlikely that Fati himself will push for a move this summer, but his father's comments suggest that if he is not given more starts by Xavi, that a future move away could be on the cards. With Ousmane Dembele currently injured and Barcelona top of the league, now could be the perfect time for Fati to play himself back into form.