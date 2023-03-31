Barcelona could be handed a major injury boost as defender Ronald Araujo could return for their El Clasico clash in the Copa del Rey.

What's the latest on Araujo's injury?

The Uruguayan sat out his country's games in the international break following an injury to his adductor, and is likely to miss Barcelona's trip to Elche in La Liga.

With Elche rooted at the bottom of the table and Barcelona 12 points clear at the top, Xavi may not be too eager to rush Araujo back, but he will be relieved that the 24-year-old is likely return for El Clasico.

Barcelona face their bitter rivals in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals, having brought home a 1-0 lead from the Santiago Bernabeu, and they will go into this mouthwatering clash knowing that one of their key players is set to feature.

Journalist Adria Albets shared the news on Twitter, claiming that Araujo will be back for the Madrid game, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time for the Elche clash.

"Araujo jumps to train with the group before the match against Elche. We'll see if he's discharged. [He] will reach 100% against Madrid," he tweeted.

How important is Araujo to Barcelona?

The £120k-per-week defender is capable of playing at centre-back and right-back, and has been a standout performer in recent seasons.

Xavi even claimed that Araujo was "one of the best defenders in the world," and given Barcelona's exceptional defensive record this season, it is easy to see why.

The Blaugrana have conceded just nine goals all season in La Liga, and whilst Araujo has started in just 13 league games as a result of injuries, the side have conceded just four times with him on the pitch.

He has proven valuable in the opposition box over the years, scoring seven times in 104 Barcelona appearances, while ranking in the top 10% of centre-backs at this level over the past year for shots and attacking penalty area touches. At over six feet tall, his physical presence at both ends of the pitch can be useful.

His physicality, combined with smart decision-making, makes him a colossal defender, and his absence amid Barcelona's group stage exit in the Champions League was clearly noticeable. At just 24, he is well on his way into establishing himself as one of the finest defenders in European football, and his return is a massive boost for Xavi's side.