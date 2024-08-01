Barcelona chiefs are convinced that their £55 million transfer target is actually prioritising a move to Arsenal this summer, with club officials at Atletico Madrid also holding this belief about the player.

Arsenal targeting next key signing after Riccardo Calafiori

Earlier this week, the north Londoners finally announced their first outfield signing of the summer window, with Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori joining from Bologna in an initial £34 million deal.

The 22-year-old, who helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League and stood out as one of Italy's star players during Euro 2024, is capable of playing as both a centre-back and a left-back - thereby shoring up two positions in Mikel Arteta's defence.

Calafiori has now joined up with his new squad on their pre-season tour of the USA, and his arrival is a big boost for Arteta as the Spaniard seeks to beat Man City to a Premier League title at the third attempt.

Now, focus switches to who else sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Arsenal recruitment team could bring in before summer deadline day on August 30. A new midfielder is rumoured to be on the agenda, and they've been linked with a few interesting names lately.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Paris-Saint Germain over Fabian Ruiz, according to some reports, and Football Transfers claim the move could even be agreed as a loan deal.

Emile Smith Rowe's potential £35 million move to Fulham has paved the way for Arsenal to bring in a new creative midfield man, and Ruiz is apparently one of the players who could fit that mould.

Ruiz vs Smith Rowe Stats per 90 Ruiz Smith Rowe Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.25 0.56 Actual Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.40 0.19 Progressive Passes 6.24 6.36 Shots on Target 0.40 1.30 Passing Accuracy 89.3% 88.1% Passes into the Final Third 4.90 3.86 Key Passes 1.44 1.36 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.29 2.95 Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.25 0.00 Live Passes 62.0 55.9 Completed Through Balls 0.25 0.00 Tackles Won 1.33 0.74 Blocks 0.89 0.68 Clearances 1.24 0.23 Successful Take-Ons 1.19 0.68 Carries 59.6 42.0 Ball Recoveries 6.34 5.00 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

Perhaps the most regularly mentioned midfield target, though, is Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino. The Spaniard's deal includes a £55 million release clause, but his contract will expire next year as things stand, meaning he could leave for much less.

Barcelona chiefs convinced Merino is prioritising Arsenal move

Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, shared this week that Barcelona chiefs believe Merino is prioritising a move to Arsenal over remaining in his homeland - which would surely make them favourites.

"Atletico had in their list Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad," said Romano. "Atletico and Barca, both clubs are still thinking of Mikel Merino, but both clubs feel that Mikel Merino is giving total priority to Arsenal."

Called a "well-rounded" player and "one of the best" in La Liga by performance analyst Marcus Bring, the 28-year-old impressed for Spain at Euro 2024, scoring the winner against Germany in their quarter-final tie before they went on to win the tournament.

Merino also racked up eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season.