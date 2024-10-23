FC Barcelona are firing on all cylinders this season and have now set their sights on signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

With 10 games played in La Liga, the Catalan giants are three points clear at the top of the table, having won nine and lost just one. Most impressively, Hansi Flick's side have scored a whopping 33 goals – which is 12 more than any team in the division and makes them the top-scoring team in Europe.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 12 of those 33 goals as he has been rolling back the years and, as he did in the Bundesliga for over a decade, finding the net for fun.

His impressive return this season means the Poland international is now the third-highest scorer ever in Europe's top five leagues with 366 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (495) and Lionel Messi (496) have ever scored more.

Flick, who previously managed Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, has been full of praise for the striker's start to the season but isn't surprised by it.

"Everyone supports Lewy and he knows what to do in the box - in front of the goal he's the best player for me," Flick said earlier this month. "He's been amazing over such a [long] period, to score so many goals, it's very good. I am very happy with him."

Barcelona eye Aston Villa's Jhon Duran

At 36 years old, however, Barcelona will be well aware that Lewandowski's good form won't last forever and that they will soon have to find a long-term successor to the prolific Pole. According to AS in Colombia, that man could be Aston Villa's Duran.

AS, relayed by Sport Witness, report that Barcelona have contacted Aston Villa to ask how much it would cost to sign the 20-year-old striker. The publication claims that Barcelona are keen to sign Duran as soon as January, but that Villa's owners NSWE would demand "no less than" £75 million for his signature.

Barcelona aren't the only club interested in Duran. According to AS, Arsenal have also made contact with Villa about signing the Colombia international. Chelsea are also understood to be interested. The Blues tried and failed to land Duran in the summer, but are expected to maintain their interest in the young striker, despite him recently penning a new contract at Villa Park.

Duran on fire for Aston Villa

Duran, who signed for Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in the summer of 2023, has enjoyed a fine start to the new season. He's scored six goals in all competitions for Unai Emery's side, including a thumping strike against Bayern Munich in the Champions League that secured Villa a historic 1-0 win over the German giants.

Following that goal against Bayern, Duran's Villa teammate Morgan Rogers hailed the striker for his ability to cause "defenders nightmares."

"You can see the quality he’s got. He’s won how many games for us this season? He’s a great player. You can see that he’s only going to get better. For him to be 20 is mad."

Emery was also full of praise for Duran after his strike against Bayern. "His potential is huge," the Spanish manager said after the game.