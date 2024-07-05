Barcelona and president Joan Laporta have made a decision on pursuing one £200,000-per-week forward, which may actually benefit Tottenham as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to make more attacking additions after Timo Werner.

Spurs expected to make further forward signings after Werner

The Germany international penned an extension on his loan deal at Spurs, which now runs until the end of next season.

Werner came as Spurs' first signing of the summer window, and it was an astute deal, with chairman Daniel Levy re-negotiating the buy-option clause in his contract to just £8.5 million as well as keeping the winger for another full campaign.

The former Chelsea man's two goals and three assists in the Premier League told just half the story, as Werner's lightening fast pace and ability to crop up in dangerous positions was a real asset for Postecoglou - even if there are concerns surrounding his finishing ability at times.

However, despite keeping Werner for the entirety of 2024/2025, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are still expected to provide Postecoglou with further attacking additions.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Tottenham want to sign a prolific striker to finally replace Harry Kane, according to various reports, and it is believed that another wide player could join Spurs before summer deadline day.

Wolves star Pedro Neto is back under consideration at Tottenham, but worries lie with the Portuguese's extensive injury record rather than his ability to contribute. There are alternatives to the 24-year-old, and the north Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze recently.

The Englishman, who was rewarded for his 2023/2024 form with a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros, will command a price tag of around £60 million - which is the full value of his release clause.

Any proven attacking midfielder is likely to come at a premium, and none more so than Spain star Nico Williams. The 21-year-old, who racked up a pretty impressive 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao last season, has also really impressed at Euro 2024 so far.

There is a growing clamour for the winger's services, amid claims there is a £49 million release clause in his contract, but Williams could also command extortionate wages given he already earns £200,000-per-week at Bilbao.

Barcelona decision opens door for Tottenham to move for Williams

According to Football Insider, Barcelona have decided to pull out of the race for Williams due to his salary demands, which has made the Premier League his most likely destination as things stand.

Laporta appears to have inadvertently handed Spurs a potential opportunity, as it was reported that Williams favoured a move to Barcelona, but the Camp Nou is now off the table.

Tottenham are targeting Williams ahead of a potential swoop ahead of Barca, as per FI, and it is believed those within the club see the La Liga starlet as a "star in the making".