As Arsenal continue to build towards eventually dethroning Manchester City in the Premier League, they could lose one of Mikel Arteta's mainstays amid interest from Barcelona.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners already find themselves level with Man City and just one point behind league-leaders Liverpool in what is shaping up to be another title race full of twists and turns. They will hope that their summer recruitment continues to make a difference following Riccardo Calafiori's strong start in North London, which has even featured a stunning strike in Arsenal's breathless 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

When 2025 arrives, the Gunners may even choose to add more fresh faces in an attempt to finally gain the edge over Manchester City. The likes of Jonathan David and Antoine Semenyo have already been linked to the Emirates in recent weeks in two additions that would hand Arteta's side a needed attacking boost.

Those at the Emirates may not just be busy on the incomings front, however, amid recent reports linking one man with a move away. According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are now eyeing a move to sign Thomas Partey in a free deal at the end of his Arsenal contract next summer.

The £200,000-a-week midfielder has looked destined to depart for some time, but seven starts in seven Premier League games suggests that the former Atletico Madrid man is still seen as an important part of Arteta's plans, turning his potential exit into a frustrating blow.

If Partey does swap North London for Barcelona, then the Gunners will hope to fall back on new arrival Mikel Merino to step up. The summer signing suffered an early injury setback at the start of his Arsenal career, but is now back and ready to compete for Partey's place.

Merino should replace "fantastic" Partey

Merino's summer arrival suggests that Arsenal have been well aware of Partey's contract decision for some time, with the exit door now seemingly set to open once and for all at the end of the campaign. The transition between the two midfielders should begin to take place throughout the current campaign, especially now that the Spaniard is back from injury.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Thomas Partey Mikel Merino Minutes 788 2,482 Progressive Passes 8.18 5.91 Tackles Won 1.25 1.56 Ball Recoveries 6.36 7.14

Whilst the numbers show that Merino should have little trouble stepping into Partey's role, it's worth noting that Arteta was once full of praise for the Ghana international.

The Spaniard told BBC Sport after Partey's performance against Rapid Vienna in 2020: "I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open. He started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players. I think he was fantastic and there is much more to come from him."

When Partey's Arsenal career is judged, injuries will steal the headlines but when fit, the conclusion should be that he was always a solid option for those in North London.