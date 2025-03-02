Barcelona are believed to be eyeing a move for a Manchester United player that Ruben Amorim wants to see the back of this summer.

Latest Man Utd news

There is plenty of Red Devils transfer news doing the rounds at the moment, not least regarding the future of Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford following a tumultuous season.

A recent report has claimed that United are willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old at the end of the season, with Amorim wanting to move him on. This comes after he walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted against Ipswich Town last week. It is said that a "lack of discipline and some controversial episodes have exhausted the patience of the board" at Old Trafford, which could lead to Garnacho finding another club ahead of next season.

Elsewhere, an audacious move for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz has been mooted at Old Trafford, with the 21-year-old enjoying another excellent season for the Bundesliga champions, scoring nine goals and registering 10 assists in the league.

A possible move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been mentioned, but Arsenal are reportedly providing stiff competition for the Nigerian's services.

Barcelona want "phenomenal" £70m Man Utd ace

According to a report from Spain, Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester United ace Garnacho this summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The report states that the Argentine's "profile would fit the team's idea of play" and he is described as an "attractive option" for the Catalan giants.