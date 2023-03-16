Barcelona could be handed a major boost as midfield sensation Pedri looks set to return from injury in Sunday's highly anticipated clash against Real Madrid.

What's the latest on Pedri's injury?

The 20-year-old picked up a thigh injury against Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League tie, and has subsequently missed Barcelona's last six matches across all competitions.

However, a report in The Athletic has indicated that the Spain international could be set to return for Xavi's side ahead of the crunch match against their biggest rivals.

Barcelona are currently nine points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and a positive result in El Clasico could ultimately decide where the title ends up this season.

A loss to Los Blancos will open up the race again, but Real will travel to Camp Nou knowing that they cannot leave with anything but three points.

Xavi will be relieved to have such an important player available to him, even if he is only fit enough for the bench, as the Blaugrana look to win their first league title since 2019.

The report stated: "Ahead of the league meeting with their rivals at Camp Nou on Sunday, the 20-year-old has been given the green light to make a comeback.

"Pedri also took part in first-team training on Monday. It remains to be seen whether Xavi deems him fit enough to start the game."

How important is Pedri to Barcelona?

The Spaniard has scored seven times in 30 games this season and has already made over 100 appearances for the club despite his young age.

He also ranks in the top 10% of top-level European midfielders for goals, progressive passes and take-ons over the past year as per FBref, highlighting his importance in helping link Barcelona's defence to the attack.

The side have lost twice in his absence, with Barca falling to a 1-0 defeat to Almeria in La Liga, as well as collapsing in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho once described Pedri as "class" whilst also praising the youngster's bright future, and the former Golden Boy winner has drawn many comparisons to Andres Iniesta.

If Xavi's side can beat Real Madrid, it will all but secure the La Liga title for them this season, and having Pedri available could be a gamechanger, even off the bench.