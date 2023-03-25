A report has claimed that Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba has been issued with an ultimatum of needing to accept a reduction to his salary or leave the club this summer.

What's going on with Barcelona and Alba?

The veteran left-back has lost his place in the starting XI this term following the emergence of young sensation Alejandro Balde, but has still made 22 appearances in all competitions, with Xavi describing him as "key" earlier in the season.

With his contract running until 2024, it seemed that the Spaniard would stay until his deal expired, but these plans may have been scuppered as Barcelona's financial troubles continue to haunt them.

Alba had already taken a pay cut in 2021, reducing his salary by 25% and deferring a large part of his wages, but it now seems he will have to further lower his income if he wishes to stay at the club.

A report in SPORT confirmed this, claiming that Barcelona expect Alba to be understanding about the situation, which requires the club to significantly lower their wage bill, while other high earners such as Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong could be asked to follow suit.

If he does not agree to a reduction, he could be sold or even have his contract terminated in order to reduce the wage bill. With Balde a current starter and Marcos Alonso able to provide cover, it seems that Alba's standing within the squad has diminished despite being one of their longest-serving players.

Is it time for Alba to leave Barcelona?

The £355k-per-week star has made over 450 appearances for the club since arriving over ten years ago, and the former Valencia defender is arguably one of the finest full-backs in the history of the club.

Alba was part of the treble-winning side of 2014/15, and has won five La Liga titles during his time at Camp Nou.

The ultimatum issued to him may call an ugly end to what has been an incredibly successful period at Barcelona, but the problems with Financial Fair Play mean that sacrifices have to be made, and Alba is an unfortunate victim of previous mistakes at boardroom level.

He would follow the likes of Gerard Pique in departing the club, and if Sergio Busquets also leaves at the end of the season, it would mark the end of an era for the Blaugrana as three long-serving superstars would have all left in the space of two years following the departure of Lionel Messi.