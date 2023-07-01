Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Lionel Messi could yet make a return to Camp Nou in order to have a proper testimonial.

What's the latest on Leo Messi and Joan Laporta?

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Argentine's time in Europe as a footballer was over as he left Paris Saint-Germain and headed to MLS to play for Inter Miami.

He'd spent two seasons in Ligue 1 having left Barca back in 2021 in a rather abrupt fashion. After all, he'd actually reached an agreement to stay with the Catalan side until 2026, but La Liga said the club must reduce wages before he and any new players could be registered.

This forced Messi to suddenly end an era-defining relationship with Barcelona. What's more, he'd not been able to have a proper send-off as his final campaign has been without crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it appears that the 36-year-old could return to the club in the future to enjoy a testimonial. Indeed, club president Laporta recently explained that he'd spoken to the player's representatives about the possibility of this happening.

He spoke with TV3 (via Goal), explaining: "I agreed with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date."

He added: "Messi wanted to come back to Barca. He had a tough time in Paris. His father told me he didn't want the pressure. We, the Barca fans, respect that. May he do well in Miami."

Why won't Barcelona play at Camp Nou next season?

There of course had been some hope that Messi would swap Ligue 1 for La Liga this summer and head back to the club where he built his reputation as arguably the world's greatest-ever player.

However, he opted for MLS instead and the Catalan giants consequently issued a rather salty comment, noting: "President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

Laporta reiterated this stance with his latest comments to the press but it appears that all parties are now at least able to enjoy some sort of an amicable relationship as they make plans for a potential reunion.

The Spotify Camp Nou is currently undergoing some much-needed renovations and so Barcelona will play their home games next season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which hosted the 1992 Olympic Games.

When the iconic stadium reopens, it would be the perfect opportunity for Messi to finally receive the send-off he deserves with a proper testimonial match.