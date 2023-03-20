Barcelona took a giant leap towards a first La Liga title since 2019 with a dramatic victory in El Clasico, and fans were quick to single out one of their main superstars for praise.

Xavi's side secured a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, as Franck Kessie's last-minute winner helped complete a turnaround.

Sergi Roberto found an equaliser after an unfortunate own goal from Ronald Araujo had given the visitors an early lead before the Ivorian midfielder secured all three points, and the Blaugrana recorded what was a deserved victory.

The win meant that they moved 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, and look set to go all the way and win what would be their first league title since the departure of Lionel Messi.

The winning goal could not have happened without a magical piece of play by veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old is not in his best form, with just one goal in his last six league games, but despite not scoring on the night, he played an instrumental role in Barcelona's victory.

With time running out, the Poland star cut inside from the left wing, before pulling off an audacious backheel pass to youngster Alejandro Balde, who set up Kessie to finish.

It was the kind of outstanding skill that Barcelona fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the years, and it was a move that showed why they are worthy of top spot in the league. The best of the reaction can be found here.