Lionel Messi's "priority" this summer is to return to Barcelona rather than prolong his stay in France, according to a report.

What's going on with Messi at PSG?

The Argentina superstar's contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs out this summer, and it previously appeared as though he was going to extend his stay in the French capital.

However, following PSG's disappointing Champions League exit in the round of 16, there have been reports that Messi is unhappy with manager Christophe Galtier, and it has now been claimed that his priority in the summer is to return to Barcelona.

The World Cup winner originally departed Camp Nou when it was no longer possible to keep him at the club due to Barcelona's financial position, and while this would remain an issue, discussions have been ongoing between President Joan Laporta and Messi's representatives over the last few weeks.

The report in FootMercato from Santi Aouna, claims that Messi sees a return to Barcelona as a "golden opportunity", and also detailed that whilst Xavi regularly speaks with the attacker, the finances at Barcelona would need some significant adjustment in order to facilitate the deal. However, it is thought the La Liga giants will "find solutions" to secure a sensational return.

Meanwhile, there are thought to be "ongoing discussions" for PSG to hold onto the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Would Messi returning to Barcelona be a good move?

Although he has been in good form for most of this season with 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games, the 35-year-old has come under scrutiny at PSG, with it being suggested that Messi was to blame for their disappointing campaign in Europe.

Messi is still performing at a high level, but given Barcelona's finances, it is likely that some major sales would be needed to make room for him.

Xavi has a lot of attacking talent at his disposal, and one or more of Raphinha, Ferran Torres or even Ansu Fati may have to be sacrificed in order to make space. Whilst none of the three have managed to come even close to matching the Argentinian's output this season, all are much younger assets who could prove to be capable long-term options for the club.

Whilst Messi returning to Catalonia, where he scored 672 times, would delight Blaugrana fans, it may disrupt any long-term strategic squad planning Xavi may have had in mind. Messi would be teaming up with 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, and both would need replacing within a few years.

We feel it seems likely that given the opportunity, the Spaniard would jump at the chance to work with his former teammate again. If the finances can be balanced, Messi's desire to return to the club could yet help push a deal forward.