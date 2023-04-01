Barcelona are in talks over the return of Lionel Messi to the club, it has been confirmed by vice-president Rafa Yuste.

What's going on with Messi and Barcelona?

The Argentina superstar is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is reportedly keen to return to Camp Nou.

Although he has produced astonishing numbers in terms of output - racking up 18 goals and 17 assists this season - life at PSG is not going well, with sections of the fanbase blaming the 35-year-old for their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

A heroic return to Barcelona could go down well with the fans, and both the player and club are seemingly keen, but given the financial issues the Blaugrana currently face, it remains to be seen whether a deal is even possible.

Yuste has confirmed (via SPORT) that talks between the club and Messi's entourage have taken place.

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations that unfortunately did not lead to success," he stated.

"I have a thorn in me, that Leo could not continue in our club. If we are talking about La Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi.

"Of course, I would love to see him come back. For what he could represent at a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes."

How can Xavi fit Messi into this Barcelona side?

Given Barcelona's financial problems and the make-up of the current squad, it seems inevitable that an attacking player may have to leave in order to accommodate Messi.

Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all play on the right, and they will face stiff competition for one spot if Messi arrives.

With Dembele, Torres, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi all capable of playing on the left, there may have to be a departure on the wings to make space.

Raphinha may be able to attract a heavy fee given the previous Premier League interest in him, and given that his most comfortable role is on the right, he could be sacrificed. Meanwhile, Fati's father recently hinted that he would like to see the 20-year-old leave in favour of more minutes.

Selling younger players whom Xavi has put a lot of faith in to accommodate Messi may be a poor move in the long run, and with reported wages of £1.1m per week, there needs to be some heavy financial manoeuvring in order to facilitate a move for their former hero.