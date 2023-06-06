Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is amongst Xavi and Barcelona’s candidates to replace the departing Sergio Busquets this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Who is Marc Roca?

If Marc Roca did end up at Barcelona, he would be making the move to the direct rivals of his boyhood club, Espanyol. The midfielder initially started out at the Spanish club, before making his big move to Bayern Munich in 2020.

After things didn’t quite work out in the Bundesliga, however, Roca made the move to Leeds United in 2022. And, now, he could be on the move again after suffering the heartbreak of Premier League relegation with the Yorkshire club.

For Leeds last season, Roca made 32 appearances in the Premier League, finding the back of the net on one occasion in a collective campaign to forget at Elland Road.

At 26, the Spaniard should be entering his prime, too, meaning a move to a club of Barcelona’s stature could prove to be perfectly timed.

Currently valued at just £12.9 million by Transfermarkt, Roca could save the La Liga champions plenty of money on a Busquets replacement.

Why do Barcelona want Marc Roca?

Following the emotional departure of club legend Busquets, Barcelona finally need to find a new, reliable defensive midfielder.

Busquets held onto the role incredibly well and remains a part of the club’s illustrious history as one of the best players to step foot onto the Nou Camp turf. All good things must come to an end, however, leaving Xavi with the task to scour the market this summer.

Whoever steps into the role left by the legendary midfielder has almost impossible shoes to fill. With Roca reportedly among the options, the question arises, is he the player for the job?

It certainly comes as a surprise to see a relegated midfielder linked with such a move, but such is Barcelona’s need to tighten their budget these days, Roca could prove to be a smart acquisition if the move takes place.

As the Blaugrana look to defend their fresh LaLiga crown, smart recruitment may just prove to be the key in the forthcoming summer transfer window, potentially starting with Roca.

It remains to be seen what price Leeds will set if Xavi and co decide to pursue a deal to sign the former Bayern Munich midfielder, but with a long summer ahead, a few more twists can be expected.