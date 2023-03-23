Barcelona have been dealt a blow as long-term transfer target Martin Zubimendi has appeared to commit his future to Real Sociedad, making a summer transfer unlikely.

What's the latest on Martin Zubimendi and Barcelona?

The Spain international had been linked with a move away in previous windows, with Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly interested, but he has now spoken out about his future.

The 24-year-old, who has over four years left to run on his £51k-per-week contract at Anoeta, has claimed that he was not interested in any potential transfer and has reaffirmed his commitment to La Real.

Speaking to Sport (as relayed by Fabrizio Romano), the Spaniard appeared to shut down any talk of a summer move to Camp Nou.

"I told my agents that I don’t want to hear anything, especially last January.

"When someone wants to be in a club, the buy-out clause doesn’t matter. It will be another calm summer, I’m happy at Real Sociedad."

Do Barcelona need Zubimendi?

Zubimendi may have been eyed up by Xavi as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could move to MLS this summer, and the Barcelona manager has compared the two players in the past.

"He is more physical and faster than Busi, who is better technically. But it’s not just Zubimendi, it’s all the players in midfield," Xavi once stated before Barcelona faced La Real.

"We have a great team visiting us. Zubimendi is a great player."

If Barcelona's midfield stalwart does depart, Zubimendi could help replace their longest-serving player.

He ranks well physically compared to other central midfielders in Europe's top competitions over the past year, as he places in the top 15% for clearances and aerial duels as per FBref, which could help replace Busquets' 'explosiveness' in the middle of the park.

However, given that Barcelona are not only hamstrung by financial problems, but also have Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie waiting in the reserves, they may not need a major investment into Zubimendi just yet.

De Jong ranks significantly higher in passing, ball-carrying and ball progression, suggesting that if he was to play in a deeper midfield role, he could be better than Zubimendi in linking the play between defence and attack.

With Zubimendi's release clause set at £53m and the player seemingly unwilling to move, it appears to be a deal that Barcelona should steer clear of no matter what happens to Busquets this summer.