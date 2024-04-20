Barcelona are believed to be providing stiff competition with Newcastle United for the signing of a "fantastic" player this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies won't be able to spend recklessly in the coming months, with the club needing to comply with Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, but that doesn't mean there won't be fresh faces heading to St James' Park.

It looks as though Newcastle could be targeting a number of Premier League players, looking to bring in individuals who know the division well, and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is one such figure who has been linked with a move to the club. The same applies to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is another option further up the pitch, but Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in snapping up the Englishman.

Away from the Premier League, Newcastle are thought to be the frontrunners to complete the signing of Sporting CP central defender Ousmane Diomande, who has been linked with a switch a number of times in recent months, along with teammate Goncalo Inacio.

Newcastle favourites to sign "fantastic" star

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Barcelona are competing with Newcastle for the signing of Federico Chiesa, with the Italian's Juventus future up in the air currently. However, it is noted that the Magpies are in "pole position" to get their man, despite the heavyweights involved in the race.

The fact that Newcastle have been backed to snap up the winger so many times does suggest that he is a genuine target, and it's easy to see why Eddie Howe would see him as a great addition to his squad.

Chiesa could certainly be looked at as an upgrade on Miguel Almiron out on the right-hand side of the Magpies' attack, with Rio Ferdinand heaping praise on him back in 2021:

"He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?’ He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament. It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind."

At 26, Chiesa is at a great point in his career to come in and hit the ground running for Newcastle, providing powerful running, expert dribbling ability and a reliable end product, having scored 30 goals and registered 22 assists in 124 appearances for Juve since joining from Fiorentina, where he netted 34 times.

The only current downside would be that the Italian is yet to make up his mind about his Juventus future and could decide to stay this summer, though the report does imply that not signing a new deal in Turin is a possibility amid a potential change of manager.

He also won Euro 2020 with Italy, scoring twice in the tournament, so he is a footballer with undeniable pedigree who could make the Magpies a more fearsome proposition next season and beyond.