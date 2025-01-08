With the January transfer window well and truly underway, Aston Villa are reportedly in danger of losing one of Unai Emery's star men amid Barcelona's recent contact.

Aston Villa transfer news

It's a big month for the Villans and their Champions League ambitions. On the pitch, they've struggled to hit top form under Emery but managed to secure all-important results nonetheless. Losing once in their last four games in a run that includes a 2-1 defeat of Manchester City, it was Leon Bailey's first goal of the season which put those at Villa Park in high spirits once again against Leicester City last time out.

The winger's goal comes at a good time too, given how his place is at risk amid reports that Aston Villa are chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen this month. A sudden return to form could instantly save Villa plenty of money and put Emery's side back on course to qualify for European football for the second season running.

It's not just incomings that the Midlands club have to worry about, however. According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have now made contact with Jhon Duran's representatives over securing his signature as soon as this month as their failure to register Dani Olmo threatens to derail an otherwise solid first season under Hansi Flick.

Often forced to settle for a place on Emery's bench, it will be interesting to see whether Duran will be able to resist Barcelona's potential pursuit and if the La Liga giants will even have the funds to welcome such a player from a fellow Champions League side this month.

The £75,000-a-week forward is certainly one to watch, with his performances pushing him beyond a substitute's role throughout the current campaign.

"Special" Duran has big decision to make

There has been no greater headache for Emery this season than the decision to start one of Ollie Watkins or Duran. The former has enjoyed a solid campaign and it could be argued that his work off the ball is better than his competition, but there's also no denying the pure goalscoring ability of the latter, who will not want to settle for a place on the bench forever.

What is currently a luxury for those at Villa Park could quickly become a problem and there's no doubt that Duran has quite the decision to make, particularly if Barcelona come calling this month.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Starts 4 16 Goals 7 8 Assists 0 4 Expected Goals 4.8 10.3

The numbers build Duran's case for a starting spot even further, with seven goals to his name despite making just four Premier League starts all season. Emery is certainly aware of that quality though, having praised his forward in abundance since his arrival.

Speaking after Duran's brace against Liverpool last season, Emery told reporters as relayed by beIN Sports: "Jhon Duran is a special player. We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him."